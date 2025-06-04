Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

Mystical smoke stirs hope as villagers await rain and lucky numbers

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
133 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A traditional ceremony in Kamphaeng Phet province captivated many when a large rocket was launched, and the resulting smoke resembled a serpent and formed three numbers. Locals believe this was a sign from Phaya Than, acknowledging their rain-seeking rituals and promising good fortune.

Despite continuous rainfall across many parts of Thailand, the northeastern Thai community in Kamphaeng Phet upheld their long-standing rain-seeking tradition yesterday, June 3. The event took place at Bueang Samran Reservoir in Mueang Kamphaeng Phet district, where residents gathered for the Boon Bang Fai festival, also known as the rocket festival.

This tradition, observed during the sixth lunar month, is a way to honour Phaya Than, a deity believed to bring rain essential for agriculture.

The festival started with a vibrant procession featuring over 300 participants, including dancers and traditional performances, moving along a 2-kilometre route. Locals lined both sides of the road to witness this annual celebration, which is a staple event for the community.

The event was officially opened by Sunthorn Rattanakorn, the chairman of the Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Administrative Organisation. He was joined by Nuntipat Phiromkit, the chairman of Thawornwatthana subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Boonrit Khitkan, the head of Thawornwatthana subdistrict and several local leaders.

The festivities included not only the cultural parade but also exciting dance performances by villagers and competitions for launching rockets. These competitions were organised to vie for cash prizes awarded by the festival committee.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During the opening ceremony, the chairman ignited a small rocket, which triggered the launch of a larger one into the sky.

As the rocket descended, the smoke it produced twisted into shapes reminiscent of a mythical serpent, with many attendees interpreting the smoke as forming the numbers 6, 9, and 3, reported KhaoSod.

This phenomenon prompted a collective expression of gratitude from the crowd, who believed it was an acknowledgement from Phaya Than of their rain-seeking ceremony, further bolstering their hopes for fortune.

Thailand News

Bright Choomanee
133 1 minute read

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

