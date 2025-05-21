Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

A 77 year old man from Kamphaeng Phet was severely assaulted by a local youth, leaving him in a critical condition. The incident, which occurred yesterday, May 20, involved the assailant attacking the elderly man, who collects bottles to make a living, in front of a grocery store in the Na Bo Kham subdistrict.

The attack took place around 11am, when the elderly man, Chamnan, parked his motorcycle with a trailer outside the shop. A youth, wearing a black shirt, rode up on a motorcycle, calling out to the elderly man by saying, “Hey, red hat, come here.”

The assailant then physically attacked Chamnan by locking his neck and smashing his head against a power pole. The attack continued with punches and kicks to his face, rendering him unconscious.

Residents witnessing the attack were initially too frightened to intervene. Only after the assailant left did they assist Chamnan, who was found unconscious on the ground. The severity of the attack was captured on a video that shows the assailant leaving the scene, apparently expressing satisfaction with the assault.

Following the incident, Chamnan was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Suffering from severe head injuries and paralysis on the right side of his body, he is unable to move his fingers or limbs. He is currently under medical supervision, with doctors withholding food and water as they monitor his condition.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding justice for the elderly man. The Kamphaeng Phet complaint page, which initially reported the incident, has been actively following Chamnan’s condition. The page administrator visited him at 6.30pm to provide updates on his health status, reported KhaoSod.

The community is deeply concerned about the violent behaviour displayed by the youth, calling for accountability and justice for the victim. Chamnan himself is worried about becoming bedridden and losing his independence, expressing fear over his future ability to care for himself.