Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
120 2 minutes read
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance
Pictures courtesy of Thairath

A multiple lottery winner in Kamphaeng Phet province has revealed her benevolent side by sacrificing any personal pleasures to buy an ambulance to help the community.

The philanthropic woman has scooped the lottery an incredible 70 times, accumulating nearly 1 million baht in total. She attributed her extraordinary luck to a dream and a ritual she performed.

Sawai, a 55 year old general labourer, secured a significant lottery win on March 1, amounting to nearly 200,000 baht. She decided to invest her winnings in a rescue van to support her community in Kham Phee subdistrict, Kosamphee Nakhon district.

Sawai shared her consistent lottery success, having won consecutively for 13 draws, amassing over 1 million baht in total.

Related Articles

She attributes her fortune to rituals performed at a spirit house in front of her home, where she would light incense and sometimes dream of numbers, using these insights to guide her lottery purchases.

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance | News by Thaiger

Sawai, a regular temple-goer, decided to use her luck for a good cause. She bought a van and donated it to the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Dhammasathan Foundation at Kosamphee Nakhon.

The van is equipped to assist injured and ill residents during emergencies. The handover event included the foundation’s chairman, community leaders, and volunteers, who expressed their gratitude as the van filled a critical need for emergency transportation in the area.

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance | News by Thaiger

Following the van donation, Sawai continued her ritual of praying for luck by lighting incense at the spirit house. The incense burned down to reveal the number 536.

Curious onlookers, including rescue volunteers, gathered to note the numbers for the upcoming lottery draw, also considering the van’s registration number, 6541, as a potential lucky number. They believe the spirit house might be a source of luck, given Sawai’s impressive lottery streak, reported KhaoSod.

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a lucky resident from northern Thailand has struck it rich, winning 18 million baht through Lottery Plus. The winner purchased three tickets, all matching the jackpot numbers. They are now awaiting Not Phanthawat to personally deliver their prize.

On March 1, the Government Lottery Office announced the latest draw results. The first-prize winning number was 818894, with additional winning numbers including 139 and 530 (three-digit front), 781 and 656 (three-digit back), and 54 (two-digit).

Following the announcement, it was confirmed that a Lottery Plus customer had secured the grand prize of 18 million baht (US$525,530).

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

52 minutes ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

1 hour ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

1 hour ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

1 hour ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

2 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

2 hours ago
School daze: Vaping vendetta forces Thai student relocation Thailand News

School daze: Vaping vendetta forces Thai student relocation

2 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16)

2 hours ago
Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter Thailand News

Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter

2 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Hungarian bike boss in hot seat in Thailand Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Hungarian bike boss in hot seat in Thailand

2 hours ago
Tragic crash: Trang train-pickup collision kills 4 Thailand News

Tragic crash: Trang train-pickup collision kills 4

3 hours ago
Thai Airways slashes baggage limit to 23kg: How it affects you Thailand News

Thai Airways slashes baggage limit to 23kg: How it affects you

3 hours ago
17 year old Thai girl narrowly escapes rape attempt by Bolt rider Bangkok News

17 year old Thai girl narrowly escapes rape attempt by Bolt rider

3 hours ago
Heavy rain and storms to hit 28 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and storms to hit 28 Thai provinces including Bangkok

3 hours ago
Bangkok condo chaos: Illegal Sukhumvit rentals get eviction notice Bangkok News

Bangkok condo chaos: Illegal Sukhumvit rentals get eviction notice

3 hours ago
Teenager’s birthday bash turns deadly in brutal Pattaya stabbing Pattaya News

Teenager’s birthday bash turns deadly in brutal Pattaya stabbing

4 hours ago
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

19 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

19 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

19 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

19 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

19 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

20 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

20 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

20 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

20 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
120 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

1 hour ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

1 hour ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

1 hour ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

2 hours ago