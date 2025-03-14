Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

A multiple lottery winner in Kamphaeng Phet province has revealed her benevolent side by sacrificing any personal pleasures to buy an ambulance to help the community.

The philanthropic woman has scooped the lottery an incredible 70 times, accumulating nearly 1 million baht in total. She attributed her extraordinary luck to a dream and a ritual she performed.

Sawai, a 55 year old general labourer, secured a significant lottery win on March 1, amounting to nearly 200,000 baht. She decided to invest her winnings in a rescue van to support her community in Kham Phee subdistrict, Kosamphee Nakhon district.

Sawai shared her consistent lottery success, having won consecutively for 13 draws, amassing over 1 million baht in total.

She attributes her fortune to rituals performed at a spirit house in front of her home, where she would light incense and sometimes dream of numbers, using these insights to guide her lottery purchases.

Sawai, a regular temple-goer, decided to use her luck for a good cause. She bought a van and donated it to the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Dhammasathan Foundation at Kosamphee Nakhon.

The van is equipped to assist injured and ill residents during emergencies. The handover event included the foundation’s chairman, community leaders, and volunteers, who expressed their gratitude as the van filled a critical need for emergency transportation in the area.

Following the van donation, Sawai continued her ritual of praying for luck by lighting incense at the spirit house. The incense burned down to reveal the number 536.

Curious onlookers, including rescue volunteers, gathered to note the numbers for the upcoming lottery draw, also considering the van’s registration number, 6541, as a potential lucky number. They believe the spirit house might be a source of luck, given Sawai’s impressive lottery streak, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a lucky resident from northern Thailand has struck it rich, winning 18 million baht through Lottery Plus. The winner purchased three tickets, all matching the jackpot numbers. They are now awaiting Not Phanthawat to personally deliver their prize.

On March 1, the Government Lottery Office announced the latest draw results. The first-prize winning number was 818894, with additional winning numbers including 139 and 530 (three-digit front), 781 and 656 (three-digit back), and 54 (two-digit).

Following the announcement, it was confirmed that a Lottery Plus customer had secured the grand prize of 18 million baht (US$525,530).