Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai

A South Korean tourist is facing serious legal trouble in Chiang Mai after being arrested for selling Korean fried chicken without proper work authorisation.

The man, who had been operating a food truck outside a local shopping centre, was caught in the act by tourist police following a tip-off.

The arrest comes after police had been monitoring the food truck’s operations. They moved in for an inspection and detained the suspect, who admitted to working illegally.

“He entered Thailand on a tourist visa and did not have a work permit,” said a police spokesperson.

During questioning, the man explained that he had previously owned a restaurant in South Korea and received professional training in preparing authentic Korean fried chicken. Eager to explore the food business, he teamed up with Thai friends to launch a food truck in Chiang Mai, specialising in the popular dish.

“I was responsible for preparing the food and serving customers,” he confessed. “The business had become quite popular, especially among local Thai customers.”

Police charged the South Korean national under the Royal Decree on Foreign Workers Management, which regulates employment for foreigners. He was transferred to San Sai Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod English.

This incident underscores the growing influence of Korean culture in Thailand, particularly among the younger generation. Korean films, TV dramas, and, notably, Korean cuisine have gained immense popularity in recent years. Korean food franchises are now a common sight in major Thai cities, serving dishes like bibimbap, kimchi, and fried chicken.

The arrest also highlights the ongoing issue of illegal foreign workers in Thailand. While the country’s tourism industry thrives, foreign nationals who overstay their visas or work without the proper permits face serious penalties.

Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of tourists working illegally or competing with Thai workers.

“Anyone who notices suspicious activities or illegal work can contact the Tourist Police hotline at 1155 or use the Thailand Tourist Police mobile app,” a police representative advised.