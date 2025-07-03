Thailand Video News | Thailand denies British teen’s drug trafficking allegations, Thai woman at centre of scandal involving multiple senior monks

In Thailand, a British teen’s brush with a life-threatening illness and a shocking wildlife station attack highlight the importance of traveler awareness and environmental enforcement. Meanwhile, scandals involving senior monks, a viral pedestrian accident, and the Thai lottery’s accessibility to foreigners capture public attention. Beyond Thailand, we look at North Korea’s growing military support for Russia, Indonesia’s potential extradition agreement with Moscow, Ho Chi Minh City’s metro expansion, and the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte. Finally, Thai officials have denied a British teen’s claims of being forced into drug trafficking, adding another layer to this complex international case.

A UK mother is warning travellers after her 17-year-old daughter contracted scrub typhus following a trip across Thailand. Initially misdiagnosed, the teen’s symptoms escalated to jaundice and suspected liver failure. The infection, spread by mites, is potentially fatal if untreated. The mother urges travellers to northern Thailand to watch for unusual symptoms, as early diagnosis is critical.

Two armed attackers opened fire on a forest ranger outpost in Mae Tuen Wildlife Sanctuary, Tak province, believed linked to illegal rosewood logging. Rangers returned fire, prompting the suspects to flee. Authorities recovered bullet casings and evidence at the scene. Officials have ordered an urgent manhunt, stressing ranger safety and environmental protection.

A Thai woman allegedly had illicit relationships with four senior monks, including the abbot of Bangkok’s Tri Thotsathep Temple, who later left the monkhood. She is accused of faking a pregnancy and attempting to extort money. Leaked personal materials triggered a police investigation into potential misuse of temple funds.

A university student in Bangkok was hit by a bus while using a zebra crossing near Sukhothai Road. CCTV footage of the incident went viral, sparking outrage. Despite being thrown several metres, the student survived and is recovering in hospital. Calls have grown for stricter enforcement of road safety laws.

North Korea plans to send up to 30,000 troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, tripling its current deployment, according to Ukrainian intelligence and mirrored by South Korean assessments. Around 11,000 North Korean troops have already been sent, with 4,000 reportedly killed. Evidence, including satellite imagery and recovered documents, suggests Pyongyang is using Russian IDs to conceal its involvement. While troop coordination is limited, Russia is integrating these forces for offensive operations. Despite denials, the growing military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, formalised in a 2024 pact, raises concerns over arms trade and potential nuclear tech transfers.

Indonesia’s parliament has received a proposal from President Prabowo Subianto to ratify an extradition treaty with Russia. The bill will be reviewed in line with legislative procedures. Lawmakers also addressed other matters including ASEAN agreements, budget accountability, and oversight of the country’s investment authority.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No. 1 has increased daily trips from 200 to 226 to accommodate rising ridership. Operating from 5am to 10pm, the line offers smart card ticketing and various fare options. The metro has exceeded usage targets since launching in December 2024, with Line 2 planned for 2026.

Lawmakers in the Philippines aim to push the Senate to begin pre-trial proceedings in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, despite procedural delays. The case involves alleged fund misuse and threats against officials. The House prosecution team insists pre-trial steps like marking evidence can begin while awaiting congressional certification.

Thai immigration has refuted British teen Bella Culley’s claims of being forced to smuggle drugs. Officials released CCTV footage showing her passing through airport controls unaided. Authorities assert her claims are baseless and aimed at sentence reduction. She will be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand due to the charges.

Foreigners can legally play—and win—the Thai lottery by purchasing tickets from licensed vendors. Draws are held on the 1st and 16th of each month, with prizes ranging from 2,000 to 6 million baht. A single ticket costs 80 baht and is sold in pairs. Winners must claim prizes within two years, using a passport or government-issued ID. Taxes and stamp duties apply, and major prizes must be claimed in Bangkok. While winnings can be taken abroad, players should check local tax rules. The Thai lottery offers big rewards—but officials urge responsible play.