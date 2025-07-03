Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

Global sensation Moo Deng is to celebrate her first birthday in style as the zoo has launched a new hands-on programme dubbed “Cook for Moo Deng,” inviting fans to roll up their sleeves and help prepare her lunch.

The pint-sized pygmy hippo born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo become an unexpected Internet sensation last year and the zoo intends to celebrate.

Running from July 3 to 31, the activity gives just two lucky families a day the chance to meet the muddy marvel up close. The experience starts at 8.30am, when visitors join zookeepers to learn about animal nutrition before hand-feeding the hippo princess herself.

“Families will learn how to care for her properly and get a real sense of how much work goes into keeping her happy and healthy,” said a zoo spokesperson. “And Moo Deng loves the attention, she’s quite the diva now.”

Moo Deng shot to fame last year after adorable footage of her wobbly first steps and bath-time splashes went viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views across platforms.

Her heart-shaped snout and love of watermelon turned her into a global poster girl for conservation, with fans as far afield as Japan and Germany sending gifts and letters.

“She’s our little superstar,” said one zookeeper. “We’ve had visitors fly in from overseas just to see her, she’s bigger than most influencers.”

The zoo hopes the campaign will raise awareness about endangered species and fund future care. Proceeds from the programme, after expenses, will go toward Khao Kheow’s Wildlife Sponsorship Program.

Bookings can be made via the Khao Kheow Open Zoo Promotions Facebook page. But be quick, slots are selling out faster than a hippo in a watermelon field, Pattaya News reported.

One local mum summed it up perfectly: “My daughter’s been talking about Moo Deng for weeks. Meeting her was like meeting Beyoncé, but wetter.”