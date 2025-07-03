Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

A 39 year old single mother from Udon Thani reported being deceived by a 58 year old grass jelly salesman whom she met on a dating app.

The victim, Nina, claims the suspect, Rin, promised to support her financially, offering to care for her, but transferred only 120 baht before blocking all communication.

The incident, which occurred on June 25, has left Nina feeling betrayed as she initially believed Rin’s assurances.

Nina, who has been a single mother for nearly 10 years, was introduced to the dating app by a friend, hoping to find a genuine partner. Instead, she encountered Rin, who claimed to be single with a daughter residing in China.

Their first encounter took place in late June, when Rin invited her to accompany him on a work trip selling grass jelly.

During their interactions, Rin inquired about her financial situation and assured her he would provide monthly support of 4,000 to 5,000 baht (US$123 to 155). However, after spending time together, including intimate moments, Rin failed to deliver on his promises.

Instead, he transferred a mere 120 baht (US$3.7) and suggested she pawn her car, before ultimately blocking her on all platforms.

Feeling aggrieved, Nina expressed her frustration, recalling how Rin left marks on her body and accused him of deceiving other women similarly. Despite his claims of being single, Nina suspects Rin may have a wife.

She intends to use this experience as a lesson, hoping to prevent him from exploiting others. Communication with Rin has ceased entirely since he blocked her.

Efforts to contact Rin for his account of the events have been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Panumas Chitwatsinkul, from the Facebook page assisting Nina, indicated that Rin’s actions could constitute a violation under Section 283 of the Thai Penal Code, reported KhaoSod.

This section addresses deceitful acts for immoral purposes, carrying penalties of imprisonment from five to 20 years and fines ranging from 100,000 baht to 400,000 baht (US$3,090 to 12,365). Nina plans to pursue legal action against Rin with this guidance.