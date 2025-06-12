Thailand video news | British influencer reunited with stolen Lamborghini after 8-year global hunt, Ukrainian tourists arrested after assault over public urination in Phuket

Today we’ll be talking about a presumed dead man mysteriously reviving in Nonthaburi, in Phuket, a car that was a rockin’ and authorities came a knockin’, and a little later an Indonesian romantic scam ring targeting Americans busted by police.

Two intoxicated Ukrainian men were arrested after assaulting a security guard at a Phuket villa. The guard, who had asked them not to urinate in the shared pool, was beaten and kicked. The incident, caught on CCTV, has caused outrage online. Authorities confirmed both suspects were detained and will face legal action, while the guard is recovering from his injuries.

A man presumed dead was found floating face-down in a Nonthaburi canal, only to start crying for help when rescue workers tried to retrieve the body. Locals were stunned as the man—believed to be intoxicated—was pulled to safety. He was treated at the scene, and the incident raised questions about premature conclusions in emergency responses.

A couple was filmed having sex in a car at Phuket International Airport, causing outrage online. The act, visible through the car’s window and shared widely on social media, sparked criticism over public decency. Police are investigating, and airport authorities have vowed stricter patrols to prevent similar incidents from tarnishing the island’s image.

In a major step for Thai sports broadcasting, the Football Association of Thailand has secured an agreement to air all domestic league matches on free TV. The historic deal, covering Thai League 1 through 3, ensures broader access for fans and aims to raise football’s national profile. It marks a new chapter in promoting Thai football domestically.

Thailand’s tourism sector is poised for a massive rebound, with projections estimating a revenue of 3 trillion baht by 2025. The Tourism Authority of Thailand credits the surge to extended visa policies and a growing influx of Asian visitors. Officials say new campaigns and digital marketing will drive even more international arrivals moving forward.

A Lamborghini belonging to a British influencer was finally recovered in Thailand after vanishing in 2015. The luxury car, reportedly stolen during shipping, resurfaced during an unrelated investigation. Authorities suspect it was smuggled into the country with false documents. Legal proceedings are underway to determine rightful ownership and trace the car’s journey.

Thai and Cambodian officials denied social media rumours of a border closure, reaffirming that all crossings remain open. The two nations stressed their commitment to diplomacy amid rising tensions in the region. Both governments urged the public not to spread false information that could damage bilateral relations or disrupt cross-border trade and travel.

Thai police raided a Vietnamese-operated call centre scam in Bangkok, seizing millions in cash and assets. The gang allegedly defrauded people through fake investment schemes and love scams. Authorities found 20 mobile phones, SIM cards, and scripts used to deceive victims. Several suspects were arrested, and investigations into the gang’s operations are ongoing.

Indonesian police arrested six people in Bali linked to a transnational romance scam that preyed on American men. The suspects, posing as women online, lured victims into sending money under false pretences. Police say the gang used photos of models and sweet-talking tactics to exploit emotions. Authorities are coordinating with the FBI for deeper investigations.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday evening, shaking buildings in the capital Taipei. Despite the tremors, there were no reports of significant damage or casualties. The quake’s epicentre was located in eastern Hualien County, an area frequently hit by seismic activity. Officials urged residents to remain cautious in the event of aftershocks.