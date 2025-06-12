Thailand video news | British influencer reunited with stolen Lamborghini after 8-year global hunt, Ukrainian tourists arrested after assault over public urination in Phuket

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
55 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | British influencer reunited with stolen Lamborghini after 8-year global hunt, Ukrainian tourists arrested after assault over public urination in Phuket

Today we’ll be talking about a presumed dead man mysteriously reviving in Nonthaburi, in Phuket, a car that was a rockin’ and authorities came a knockin’, and a little later an Indonesian romantic scam ring targeting Americans busted by police.

Phuket Pool Guard Attacked by Drunk Ukrainians, arrests have been made

Two intoxicated Ukrainian men were arrested after assaulting a security guard at a Phuket villa. The guard, who had asked them not to urinate in the shared pool, was beaten and kicked. The incident, caught on CCTV, has caused outrage online. Authorities confirmed both suspects were detained and will face legal action, while the guard is recovering from his injuries.

‘Dead’ Man Revives in Thai Canal Drama

A man presumed dead was found floating face-down in a Nonthaburi canal, only to start crying for help when rescue workers tried to retrieve the body. Locals were stunned as the man—believed to be intoxicated—was pulled to safety. He was treated at the scene, and the incident raised questions about premature conclusions in emergency responses.

Related Articles

Couple Caught Having Sex in Car at Phuket Airport

A couple was filmed having sex in a car at Phuket International Airport, causing outrage online. The act, visible through the car’s window and shared widely on social media, sparked criticism over public decency. Police are investigating, and airport authorities have vowed stricter patrols to prevent similar incidents from tarnishing the island’s image.

Thai Football Goes Nationwide with Landmark TV Deal

In a major step for Thai sports broadcasting, the Football Association of Thailand has secured an agreement to air all domestic league matches on free TV. The historic deal, covering Thai League 1 through 3, ensures broader access for fans and aims to raise football’s national profile. It marks a new chapter in promoting Thai football domestically.

Thai Tourism Industry Forecast to Hit 3 Trillion Baht by 2025

Thailand’s tourism sector is poised for a massive rebound, with projections estimating a revenue of 3 trillion baht by 2025. The Tourism Authority of Thailand credits the surge to extended visa policies and a growing influx of Asian visitors. Officials say new campaigns and digital marketing will drive even more international arrivals moving forward.

Stolen Lamborghini of British Influencer Found in Thailand After 8 Years

A Lamborghini belonging to a British influencer was finally recovered in Thailand after vanishing in 2015. The luxury car, reportedly stolen during shipping, resurfaced during an unrelated investigation. Authorities suspect it was smuggled into the country with false documents. Legal proceedings are underway to determine rightful ownership and trace the car’s journey.

Thailand-Cambodia Reaffirm Open Borders Amid Conflict Rumours

Thai and Cambodian officials denied social media rumours of a border closure, reaffirming that all crossings remain open. The two nations stressed their commitment to diplomacy amid rising tensions in the region. Both governments urged the public not to spread false information that could damage bilateral relations or disrupt cross-border trade and travel.

Vietnamese Call Centre Scam Busted in Bangkok

Thai police raided a Vietnamese-operated call centre scam in Bangkok, seizing millions in cash and assets. The gang allegedly defrauded people through fake investment schemes and love scams. Authorities found 20 mobile phones, SIM cards, and scripts used to deceive victims. Several suspects were arrested, and investigations into the gang’s operations are ongoing.

Bali Love Scam Ring Targeting US Men Busted

Indonesian police arrested six people in Bali linked to a transnational romance scam that preyed on American men. The suspects, posing as women online, lured victims into sending money under false pretences. Police say the gang used photos of models and sweet-talking tactics to exploit emotions. Authorities are coordinating with the FBI for deeper investigations.

5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan, No Major Damage

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday evening, shaking buildings in the capital Taipei. Despite the tremors, there were no reports of significant damage or casualties. The quake’s epicentre was located in eastern Hualien County, an area frequently hit by seismic activity. Officials urged residents to remain cautious in the event of aftershocks.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok doctor suspended over sedative scandal Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor suspended over sedative scandal

11 seconds ago
Teen grandson suspected in 500,000 baht theft from family Crime News

Teen grandson suspected in 500,000 baht theft from family

11 minutes ago
Thai student suffers life-threatening muscle injury from school punishment Bangkok News

Thai student suffers life-threatening muscle injury from school punishment

24 minutes ago
Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City Crime News

Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City

33 minutes ago
Monkey sterilisation drive ramps up in Lopburi crackdown Thailand News

Monkey sterilisation drive ramps up in Lopburi crackdown

41 minutes ago
Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes Thailand News

Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes

51 minutes ago
Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi

60 minutes ago
Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow Pattaya News

Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow

1 hour ago
Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media Thailand News

Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media

1 hour ago
Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity Business News

Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity

1 hour ago
Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown

2 hours ago
Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay Bangkok News

Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay

2 hours ago
Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home Bangkok News

Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home

2 hours ago
Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal Phuket News

Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal

2 hours ago
Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up Thailand News

Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up

2 hours ago
Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband Thailand News

Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband

3 hours ago
Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness Thailand Weather Updates

Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness

3 hours ago
Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan

3 hours ago
What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand? Travel Guides

What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand?

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized Bangkok News

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized

18 hours ago
Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens Thailand News

Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens

18 hours ago
&#8216;Dead&#8217; man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

‘Dead’ man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal

19 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands Thailand News

United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands

19 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
55 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Thailand Video News | Thailand-Cambodia border closure strands thousands and halts trade, missing British backpacker found dead in Malaysia

Thailand Video News | Thailand-Cambodia border closure strands thousands and halts trade, missing British backpacker found dead in Malaysia

3 days ago
Thailand video news | Thailand’s motorcycle death crisis prompts urgent helmet campaign, abandoned Thai boy given new home after teacher’s viral plea

Thailand video news | Thailand’s motorcycle death crisis prompts urgent helmet campaign, abandoned Thai boy given new home after teacher’s viral plea

6 days ago
Thailand video news | Singaporean businessman caught at Thai airport in VAT evasion case, US student visa chaos avoided as Thai applicants get reassurance

Thailand video news | Singaporean businessman caught at Thai airport in VAT evasion case, US student visa chaos avoided as Thai applicants get reassurance

7 days ago
Thailand video news | Economic woes could undermine Thai coalition’s stability, Wild elephant ransacks Thai shop for snacks

Thailand video news | Economic woes could undermine Thai coalition’s stability, Wild elephant ransacks Thai shop for snacks

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x