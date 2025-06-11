Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard

Two men hit a guard after being caught urinating publicly

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Two Ukrainian men have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a security guard who confronted them for urinating in public outside a shopping centre in Kathu district.

The assault took place early on Saturday morning, June 7, at around 6.25am, when the two men, aged 27 and 38, were seen urinating in an area rented by local stallholders.

When the security guard approached the pair and asked them to stop, they reacted aggressively. According to tourist police, the men struck the guard in the face, knocking him to the ground.

“After identifying the suspects from security camera footage, we located them at a hotel on Tuesday (yesterday, June 10) and made the arrest,” said a police spokesperson.

The two men, who had been in Thailand on holiday, were detained without incident. They were charged with assault, causing both physical and mental harm to the guard.

Public urination has long been a problem in many tourist hotspots, but this incident has drawn particular attention due to the violent response from the tourists.

Local officials have been working to curb such behaviour, particularly in high-traffic areas like Kathu, which attract both locals and international visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

The security guard, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered minor injuries, but the psychological impact of the assault has also been a point of concern.

Police have vowed to take strong action against anyone caught disrespecting local laws or assaulting those tasked with maintaining order.

The Ukrainian men are expected to face further legal proceedings.

This is not the first incident of tourists urinating in public. Just a week ago, a tourist has sparked outrage after being caught on camera urinating in the middle of a busy Phuket street.

The 14-second clip, filmed on Soi Saensabai in Patong, shows the tourist casually peeing while pedestrians walk past. The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement against unruly tourists.

In February, foreign netizens defended themselves and called for more public toilets in Phuket after Thai nationals criticised two tourists for urinating in public.

The Phuket Times shared images of the men, who used parked cars for privacy while urinating. Thai social media users expressed outrage, while some foreigners argued for better facilities.

Phuket News

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
