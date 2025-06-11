Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized

Ketamine and phones were confiscated by police in the raid

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
71 2 minutes read
Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized
Pictures courtesy of Metropolitan Police Bureau Facebook

Thai police have dismantled a sophisticated call centre gang, run by 27 Vietnamese nationals, who were operating out of luxury villas on the outskirts of Bangkok. The gang’s elaborate romance scam targeted victims across Thailand, defrauding them of tens of millions of baht.

Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Paiboon Sorso, Deputy Superintendent of the Patrol Division, a team of 191 officers raided the illegal operation, apprehending the criminals and seizing a significant haul of evidence. This included 116 mobile phones, 45 computers, and 5 grammes of ketamine.

The bust followed a public tip-off regarding suspicious activities by foreign nationals in an upscale area. Police found that the suspects had rented two properties in the city’s suburbs, where they operated under the guise of a legitimate business. The gang, which included five women and 22 men, had entered Thailand in October last year on tourist visas, with plans to set up the scam.

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

“Upon our investigation, we discovered the operation was designed to target other Vietnamese nationals through an elaborate romance scam,” said Police Major General Noppasil Poonsawas, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The scammers created fake profiles on the Vietnamese chat app “Zalo,” posing as wealthy professionals or property investors. They would establish online relationships with victims before convincing them to send money for fabricated reasons, such as supposed debts or personal hardships.

The scale of the fraud was staggering. Investigations into the seized computers revealed that each of the 27 workstations could generate up to 1.2 billion Vietnamese Dong per month, amounting to 36 billion Vietnamese Dong (around 39 million baht) in monthly damages. The scammers operated with a clear division of labour, employing various roles such as cooks, electricians, and computer technicians to keep the operation running smoothly.

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized | News by Thaiger

The workers, hired in February, were paid a base salary of 12,000 baht per month, with additional incentives of 25,000 baht for each successful scam. Their operations took place in rented villas, with each property costing between 30,000 and 40,000 baht per month, reported The Nation.

The Royal Thai Police, led by Commissioner-General Police General Kitrat Panphet, have vowed to intensify efforts against call centre gangs and mule accounts that prey on unsuspecting victims. All suspects and evidence have been handed over to Lam Phak Chi Police Station for legal action, with further investigations ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok

2 minutes ago
Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized Bangkok News

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized

9 minutes ago
Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens Thailand News

Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens

22 minutes ago
&#8216;Dead&#8217; man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

‘Dead’ man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal

44 minutes ago
United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands Thailand News

United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands

59 minutes ago
Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend&#8217;s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend’s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail

1 hour ago
Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard Phuket News

Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard

1 hour ago
High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash Road deaths

High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash

1 hour ago
Pattaya&#8217;s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion Pattaya News

Pattaya’s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion

1 hour ago
Monk in Pathum Thani faces probe over gambling video Crime News

Monk in Pathum Thani faces probe over gambling video

2 hours ago
British tourist rescued after motorbike plunges into Patong canal Phuket News

British tourist rescued after motorbike plunges into Patong canal

2 hours ago
Mysterious floating statue in Bang Pakong River captivates viewers Thailand News

Mysterious floating statue in Bang Pakong River captivates viewers

2 hours ago
Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid Bangkok News

Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid

2 hours ago
Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station Bangkok News

Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station

2 hours ago
Thai man fatally struck while crossing road to apologise to girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man fatally struck while crossing road to apologise to girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs Bangkok News

Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

2 hours ago
Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown Crime News

Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown

2 hours ago
Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs Thailand News

Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs

2 hours ago
Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured Crime News

Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

3 hours ago
Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family Thailand News

Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family

3 hours ago
Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth Pattaya News

Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

3 hours ago
Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress Phuket News

Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress

3 hours ago
Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive? Thailand News

Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive?

3 hours ago
Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand Crime News

Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

3 hours ago
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
71 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

2 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

7 hours ago
Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

1 day ago
Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x