Bangkok doctor suspended over sedative scandal

Psychiatrist accused of using licence to obtain thousands of alprazolam pills

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 12, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Photos courtesy of Bangkok Post

A doctor at Police General Hospital in Bangkok has been suspended following her arrest over allegations of procuring large quantities of sedatives. A disciplinary investigation is underway.

Police Colonel Doctor Anchulee Theerawongpaisal, a psychiatrist, is accused of using her credentials to obtain tens of thousands of alprazolam pills and other psychotropic substances from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is alleged she used the names of various clinics to facilitate these purchases.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau has requested the hospital confirm the doctor’s status and provide information regarding her activities, according to Police Major General Sirikul Srisa-nga, a hospital spokesperson.

On Tuesday, June 10, Anchulee, also referred to as “Dr Air,” was apprehended at her Bangkok residence. Four other suspects were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operation, with the drugs reportedly being stored in the doctor’s police accommodation.

Anchulee faces charges of conspiracy to sell Category 2 narcotics without authorisation and involvement in significant narcotics-related crimes. She appeared before the Criminal Court yesterday, June 11, and was remanded in custody after choosing not to apply for bail.

Investigators have reportedly identified transactions exceeding 80 million baht related to the case.

Anchulee, who held the position of physician (level 5) with legal and narcotics expertise, allegedly engaged in illegal activities. The hospital has initiated a panel for a disciplinary investigation following Royal Thai Police regulations and reiterated its commitment to maintaining ethical standards among its personnel, emphasising the need for doctors to act as role models to build public trust.

Following her court appearance, police sought her detention. Criminal case suspects may be detained for up to seven 12-day periods, or a total of 84 days, while investigations continue.

While being transported to the court, Anchulee, wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a face mask, declined to speak to reporters. Investigators have opposed bail, citing her potential flight risk and the possibility of evidence tampering due to her status as a senior police officer, reported Bangkok Post.

Nitisak Meekhuad, Anchulee’s lawyer, stated that she had previously expressed her decision not to seek bail during police questioning.

A source indicated that neither her family nor her lawyer posted bail for her temporary release, resulting in her immediate transfer to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

The remaining suspects are scheduled to appear in court today, according to a police source.

