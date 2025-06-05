Thailand video news | Singaporean businessman caught at Thai airport in VAT evasion case, US student visa chaos avoided as Thai applicants get reassurance

Today we’ll be talking about a plethora of women getting arrested for cannabis smuggling, updates on Thailand’s retirement visa as well as the impact of student visa changes for Thai’s in America, and a little later the reversal of Vietnam’s two child policy in the face of a declining birth rate.

A 21-year-old British mother, Cameron Bradford, was arrested at Munich Airport on April 21 after allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis from Thailand into Germany. She had changed her return flight from Singapore-Heathrow to one via Germany, prompting suspicion from authorities. Bradford was detained while retrieving her luggage and remains in custody pending investigation. Her family initially reported her missing when she failed to return to the UK. Despite Germany legalising cannabis for residents in 2024, tourists like Bradford are still prohibited from importing it. She could face at least four months in jail, with formal charges yet to be filed.

Three Indian women were arrested at Mumbai Airport on June 4 for smuggling nearly 9kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis from Bangkok, valued at ₹85 million (32.4 million baht). The women—aged 19 to 44—were promised free trips to Thailand in exchange for transporting the drugs. Acting on a tip-off, customs officers caught them after they appeared nervous at the terminal. One suspect had contact with a Brazilian woman, hinting at a larger trafficking network. All three are now charged under India’s NDPS Act, and investigations into the international smuggling ring are ongoing.

British OnlyFans model and mother-of-four Clara Wilson was arrested at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on January 20 after Spanish authorities discovered over £200,000 (8.82 million baht) worth of cannabis—34kg in 60 vacuum-packed bundles—in her luggage. The 36-year-old had travelled from Asia via Bangkok, India, and Doha. Police believe she intended to sell the drugs on the black market. Now held in a women’s prison near Barcelona, Wilson faces up to four years in prison and a potential £750,000 fine. A trial date has yet to be set, but she could be held without bail for up to two years under Spanish law.

A 66-year-old American man, Mr. Stookey, was arrested in Pattaya on June 3 for attempting to exchange counterfeit US dollars at a currency booth on Jomtien Beach Road. He was found with 21 fake $100 bills marked “For Motion Picture Use Only.” Staff detected the fakes and alerted police when he insisted on the transaction. Mr. Stookey, who lives in Pattaya and is married to a Thai woman, now faces charges for possession and attempted use of counterfeit currency. He remains in custody awaiting legal proceedings.

Thai students planning to study in the US can relax after the US Embassy in Bangkok confirmed student visa interviews will proceed as usual, despite panic sparked by a leaked Trump-era memo. The memo instructed embassies to halt new student visa appointments amid plans for expanded social media vetting. While the policy caused concern globally, Thai officials reassured applicants that no scheduled interviews have been cancelled. Students can continue applying, with honesty emphasized. The policy stems from Donald Trump’s previous crackdown on immigration and scrutiny of foreign students, which critics say harms US academic influence.

Thailand is shifting its retirement visa strategy to favour wealthy foreigners, introducing stricter health insurance rules and promoting the new Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa requiring high income and assets. This pivot risks alienating middle-income retirees who have long supported local economies and communities. Rising complexity and costs are prompting many to consider alternatives like the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam, which offer more accessible visa options. While the policy may boost short-term revenue, critics warn it threatens Thailand’s reputation as an inclusive retirement haven and may erode the vibrant expat communities that helped define it.

Vietnam has officially ended its decades-old two-child policy in response to falling birth rates and a rapidly aging population. With fertility dropping from 2.11 in 2021 to just 1.91 in 2024, officials fear economic strain as the workforce shrinks and elderly care costs rise. The policy shift aims to encourage larger families, especially in urban areas like Ho Chi Minh City, where birth rates are particularly low. Authorities are also cracking down on sex-selective practices amid gender imbalance. Vietnam joins other Asian nations in battling demographic decline, hoping to sustain long-term economic growth.

A 71-year-old Singaporean businessman, Liu David, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 4 while trying to flee to Singapore, facing charges of evading 5 million baht in VAT. As a former authorised director of iSentia Monitoring Services (Thailand) Ltd, Liu allegedly failed to report business revenue between July and October 2015, causing significant state losses. Despite summonses, Liu did not respond, prompting an arrest warrant. He denied the charges but confirmed his previous role. Authorities have now transferred him to the Economic Crime Division for further investigation and legal action.

Cambodia will host the Cambodia–Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on 14 June 2025 in Phnom Penh, aiming to advance land boundary demarcation talks. The decision follows bilateral discussions in Tokyo, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the 2000 MoU and agreed to accelerate technical efforts, especially in areas with recent tensions. Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of peaceful resolution, emphasising border cooperation for mutual development and regional stability. Thailand has been officially notified, and the meeting underscores a shared goal of transforming border zones into areas of peace and partnership.

The Philippine House of Representatives has approved House Bill No. 11376, granting a ₱200 daily minimum wage hike for private sector workers on final reading. The raise applies to all minimum wage earners, including contractual and agricultural workers, though some small businesses and disaster-affected firms may apply for exemptions. The Regional Wage Boards can still implement additional increases. The bill prohibits reducing existing benefits and imposes fines of ₱100,000–₱500,000 or imprisonment for violations. This version surpasses the Senate’s approved ₱100 hike, marking a significant move toward raising worker pay amid ongoing economic challenges.