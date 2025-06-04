Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

A Singaporean businessman was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while attempting to flee to his home country. He faced allegations of evading value-added tax (VAT), resulting in a 5 million baht loss to the state.

Today, June 4, Police Major General Thathapoom Charupraphan directed Police Colonel Naruephon Karuna and Police Captain Noppakhun Thatnamalai to arrest 71 year old Liu David at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court on May 6 for charges relating to VAT evasion.

The arrest followed a complaint by the Revenue Department against the company iSentia Monitoring Services (Thailand) Ltd, where Liu served as an authorised director between July 1 and October 30, 2015.

The company, involved in information services, was found to have reported zero sales, purchase, and net tax obligations, despite generating business revenue, indicating incorrect tax filings.

Further investigation into the VAT filings (form Phor.Por.30) of the company revealed inaccuracies, prompting the Revenue Department to pursue legal action against the company and its representatives.

The estimated damage amounted to approximately 5,239,319 baht (US$160,040).

Subsequent summonses for company directors to acknowledge the charges were ignored, leading to suspicions of evasion. The Phra Khanong Criminal Court then issued an arrest warrant for the responsible directors.

Liu was captured at the immigration checkpoint of Suvarnabhumi Airport as he prepared to return to Singapore. During questioning, he denied the charges but admitted to previously holding an authorised director position at the company. He was subsequently handed over to the Police Economic Crime Division for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

