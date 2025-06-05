Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

A test drive of a customer’s car by a mechanic and an intern ended in an accident when the vehicle overturned after being cut off by a sedan.

The collision, which occurred yesterday, June 4, outside the Sisaket Provincial Land Office in Mueang district, involved a white Mitsubishi Pajero and a municipal garbage truck. Three people were injured, including the 28 year old mechanic from a Mitsubishi service centre, and two interns.

The driver of the garbage truck recounted that while returning to the waste site at Baan Nong Sad, he noticed a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn behind his truck. The Pajero, travelling straight, lost control, overturned, and collided with the rear of the garbage truck. He stopped and immediately called the police.

The Pajero driver explained that the vehicle belonged to a customer and was taken out for an oil change and routine maintenance test drive.

As they were returning to the service centre, a sedan abruptly turned in front of them, causing him to swerve and brake. This led to the vehicle overturning and crashing into the garbage truck.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and plan to conduct further interviews with the injured parties and witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation, reported KhaoSod.

