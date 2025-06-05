Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

Unexpected encounter throws repair team into chaos mid-ride

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
50 1 minute read
Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A test drive of a customer’s car by a mechanic and an intern ended in an accident when the vehicle overturned after being cut off by a sedan.

The collision, which occurred yesterday, June 4, outside the Sisaket Provincial Land Office in Mueang district, involved a white Mitsubishi Pajero and a municipal garbage truck. Three people were injured, including the 28 year old mechanic from a Mitsubishi service centre, and two interns.

The driver of the garbage truck recounted that while returning to the waste site at Baan Nong Sad, he noticed a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn behind his truck. The Pajero, travelling straight, lost control, overturned, and collided with the rear of the garbage truck. He stopped and immediately called the police.

The Pajero driver explained that the vehicle belonged to a customer and was taken out for an oil change and routine maintenance test drive.

Related Articles

As they were returning to the service centre, a sedan abruptly turned in front of them, causing him to swerve and brake. This led to the vehicle overturning and crashing into the garbage truck.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and plan to conduct further interviews with the injured parties and witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Mechanic's test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, a white Honda Jazz crashed into a barrier, overturned, and burst into flames in Mueang district, Nong Khai province.

The driver, 48 year old Preecha, who had been returning from dinner with his mother, told police he had no memory of how the accident occurred.

Police Lieutenant Sittisart Moolmanat from Mueang Nong Khai Police Station was notified of the crash on Sadej Road, which leads to the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, at approximately 2.30am on February 13.

Emergency responders from Chaba 191 Nong Khai Rescue, VR Rescue Nong Khai, and the local fire department quickly arrived at the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

1 minute ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

8 minutes ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

16 minutes ago
No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides Phuket News

No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

1 hour ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash Crime News

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

2 hours ago
Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering Thailand News

Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering

2 hours ago
Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint Crime News

Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt Thailand News

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

2 hours ago
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting Crime News

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

2 hours ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop Bangkok News

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

2 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

2 hours ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

3 hours ago
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger Bangkok News

Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes Thailand News

Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes

3 hours ago
70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal Bangkok News

70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal

3 hours ago
Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion Thailand News

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

3 hours ago
Danish man&#8217;s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap Thailand News

Danish man’s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap

3 hours ago
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

4 hours ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

4 hours ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

4 hours ago
When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home Pattaya News

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

4 hours ago
Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights Thailand News

Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights

21 hours ago
High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run Thailand News

High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run

21 hours ago
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

21 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

6 days ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

7 days ago
Rainy wreck: Wild crash smashes noodle shop in Chon Buri

Rainy wreck: Wild crash smashes noodle shop in Chon Buri

1 week ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x