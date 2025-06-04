High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting

English lass vanishes en route home, then pops up in Munich jail

Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

A young British mum has landed in hot water after allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand into Germany, in the latest twist in a growing trend of globe-trotting ganja girls.

Cameron Bradford from Knebworth, Hertfordshire, was arrested at Munich Airport on April 21 after raising red flags with border cops.

The 21 year old reportedly changed her flight at the last minute, ditching a Singapore-Heathrow route in favour of one through Germany, a move that immediately sparked suspicion.

Bradford was nabbed while collecting her luggage and remains in custody as prosecutors investigate the origin of the drugs, reported chief prosecutor Anne Leiding.

“We can confirm that we are conducting proceedings in this matter. The defendant is still in custody.”

The young mum’s family were left frantic when she failed to arrive back in the UK as expected. A missing person report was filed but they were soon contacted by German officials who revealed she had been detained, The Daily Mail reported.

Now, Bradford could face at least four months behind bars while prosecutors dig into the case. A trial date and formal charges are still pending.

Picture of Cameron Bradford courtesy of The Daily Mail

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Germany and are in contact with her family and the local authorities.”

While Germany legalised cannabis for adult residents in 2024, tourists and non-residents remain banned from carrying or importing it and trafficking still carries up to five years in jail.

Bradford’s arrest is just the latest in a shocking surge of young British women busted overseas with cannabis.

OnlyFans mum Clara Wilson was allegedly caught with £200,000 worth of Thai weed in Spain. The 36 year old Nottinghamshire mother-of-four is currently awaiting trial in Barcelona and faces four years in jail and a £750,000 fine.

Picture of Clara Wilson courtesy of The Daily Mail

In Sri Lanka, ex-flight attendant Charlotte Lee May was found with 46kg of ‘Kush’ and faces up to 25 years inside. The 21 year old claims the stash was planted.

Picture of Charlotte Lee May courtesy of The Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Bella May Culley sparked a global search when she vanished in Thailand only for the 18 year old to be tracked down in Georgia, accused of smuggling 14kg of cannabis.

Picture of Bella May Culley courtesy of The Daily Mail

And just last week, a 23 year old Brit was arrested in Ghana, accused of trying to ferry 18kg of weed back to Gatwick on a British Airways flight.

With international drug laws tightening and border checks ramping up, the message is loud and clear, what happens in Bangkok doesn’t always stay there.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

