Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

Published: 11:19, 27 December 2024
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers
Drunk drivers in Thailand will soon face stricter penalties, as announced by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The government plans to collaborate with the Interior Ministry to enforce tougher laws aimed at reducing traffic accidents.

Suriya highlighted the growing concern over traffic accidents, especially those caused by drunk driving, smartphone distractions, drowsiness, speeding, and other traffic violations. According to the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, last year’s new year period saw 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries due to traffic accidents.

Efforts are underway within the ministry to propose legal amendments. These amendments will focus on imposing harsher penalties for drunk driving and eliminating suspended sentences as a means to curb road accidents and fatalities.

Suriya pointed out that the existing law, effective for over two years, has not been effective in addressing repeat offenders. He emphasised the need for robust enforcement of the law to ensure compliance.

“The new law will aim to enforce punishments by reducing leniency and strengthening enforcement,” he stated. Once finalised, the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

The Transport Ministry has instructed various departments, including Land Transport, Airports, Marine, Highways, Rural Roads, and Rail Transport, to ensure safe and smooth travel for the public, especially during the holiday season.

A primary goal has been set to decrease accidents during the new year period, with an ambitious target of zero accidents in public transport systems.

From today until January 5 next year, around 2.3 million passengers are expected to use public transport, marking a 12.99% increase from last year. Public transport agencies have been directed to ensure all vehicles, particularly buses, adhere to safety standards, reported Bangkok Post.

Local administrative organisations have also been tasked with maintaining railway crossings to prevent accidents.

In related news, the Thai government is on a mission to curb the deadly spike in road accidents during new year celebrations with its Don’t Drink and Drive, Get Home Safely campaign. But will it be enough to tackle a cocktail of cultural habits, weak enforcement, and limited transport options?

