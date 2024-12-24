‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:07, 24 December 2024| Updated: 17:09, 24 December 2024
The Thai government is on a mission to curb the deadly spike in road accidents during new year celebrations with its Don’t Drink and Drive, Get Home Safely campaign. But will it be enough to tackle a cocktail of cultural habits, weak enforcement, and limited transport options?

The initiative aims to save lives during the holiday season, notorious for a surge in road fatalities driven by alcohol-fuelled festivities. Public service announcements, random sobriety checkpoints, and increased police patrols are at the heart of the campaign. A government spokesperson urged citizens to “think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

However, critics argue the campaign faces steep challenges. Thailand’s festive culture revolves around social drinking, making anti-drink driving messages tough to swallow. Add to that inconsistent law enforcement and overwhelmed police officers, and the crackdown risks being more bark than bite.

Transport infrastructure presents another roadblock. In areas outside Bangkok, where late-night public transit is scarce, many revellers are left with few alternatives to driving. A taxi or ride-share? Not always affordable for those in lower-income communities, particularly during peak holiday price surges.

Economic realities aren’t the only hurdle. Peer pressure and a celebratory atmosphere often lead drivers to overestimate their abilities after drinking.

“People think they’re fine to drive after a few drinks, but even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgment.”

Public scepticism of government initiatives also poses a challenge. Without consistent follow-ups and visible improvements, campaigns like this risk being dismissed as temporary PR moves.

While the campaign is a step in the right direction, experts agree that real change requires more than slogans. Stricter law enforcement, expanded public transport, and cultural shifts are key to making Thailand’s roads safer for everyone, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, in a bid to curb road carnage this new year, Phuket officials are going all out. The long-standing “7 Dangerous Days” campaign will stretch to a full 10 days this year, running from December 27 to January 5, marking the most extended safety crackdown yet.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

