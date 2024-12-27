Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:28, 27 December 2024| Updated: 11:28, 27 December 2024
77 1 minute read
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok pawnshops have announced a special initiative to reduce interest rates by 20% for all loans, offering this as a new year gift to alleviate financial burdens for residents. The programme aims to spread happiness and ease expenses for citizens during the festive season.

Chanathip L. Virapark, Director of the Pawnshops Office, revealed the initiative following a policy set by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. The plan, Gifts for Friends, was approved by the Pawnshop Office’s executive committee and applies to all Bangkok pawnshops. This initiative seeks to provide financial relief and support to citizens using pawnshop services in Bangkok.

Advertisements

Beginning on January 1 and extending through March 31, the pawnshops will offer reduced interest rates over three months. Loans with a principal amount not exceeding 5,000 baht will have a monthly interest rate of 0.2%. Each customer is limited to a maximum loan amount of 100,000 baht, calculated by the cumulative total across all Bangkok pawnshop branches. For loans between 5,001 and 15,000 baht, the interest rate will be 0.8% per month. For those exceeding 15,000 baht, an interest rate of 1% per month will be applied.

“This initiative is a gesture to share joy and ease the financial load for our citizens during the new year festivities.”

Related news

In the fiscal year 2024, spanning from October 2023 to September 2024, the pawnshops had transactions amounting to 8.7 billion baht, with 430,000 cases recorded. Gold emerged as the most commonly pawned item, accounting for 89% of the transactions.

Residents interested in availing themselves of these services can visit any of the 21 Bangkok pawnshop locations throughout the city. The initiative not only aims to provide financial respite but also encourages citizens to utilise the services offered by the pawnshops as a means of managing their finances during challenging times, reported KhaoSod.

“Our goal is to offer a helping hand to those in need, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festive season without financial stress.”

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

1 hour ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

1 hour ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

1 hour ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

1 hour ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

2 hours ago
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year Bangkok News

Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

2 hours ago
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers Thailand News

Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

2 hours ago
Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case Bangkok News

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

2 hours ago
Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead Road deaths

Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly Bangkok News

Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly

2 hours ago
Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station Crime News

Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station

2 hours ago
Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province Thailand News

Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province

2 hours ago
Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal Phuket News

Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal

3 hours ago
Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm Crime News

Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm

3 hours ago
Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed Crime News

Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed

3 hours ago
Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field Road deaths

Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field

3 hours ago
Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year&#8217;s Eve Politics News

Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago
Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures Thailand News

Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures

3 hours ago
Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway Road deaths

Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway

4 hours ago
Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill Northern Thailand News

Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill

4 hours ago
Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool Crime News

Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

19 hours ago
Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack Crime News

Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack

20 hours ago
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand Central Thailand News

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

20 hours ago
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs Bangkok News

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

20 hours ago
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Published: 11:37, 27 December 2024
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

Published: 11:28, 27 December 2024
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

Published: 11:19, 27 December 2024
Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

Published: 11:12, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close