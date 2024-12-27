Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case
Thai actor Pattanapol Mintakhin aka DJ Man was released from prison after being acquitted in the Forex-3D fraud case. The court’s decision brought relief to his family, who were eagerly waiting outside the Bangkok Remand Prison. DJ Man, who had been in custody, was greeted by his parents and ex-wife, Baitoey, upon his release.

Emerging from the prison at 7.55pm yesterday, December 26, DJ Man was dressed in camouflage trousers and a long-sleeved jacket, sporting a shaved head. His family performed a small ritual for good fortune, which involved him kneeling and bowing to his parents’ feet, a gesture symbolising deep respect. His mother blessed him by sprinkling holy water on his head, and the family embraced warmly, marking a touching reunion.

After greeting his family, DJ Man reached out to his ex-wife, Baitoey, taking her hand before heading towards a waiting black Alphard van. Despite the media presence, he chose not to comment extensively.

“I won’t say much now. I haven’t seen my child in a while, and I miss them dearly because they are unwell.”

The actor also shared with his mother during the emotional moment that everything had been overwhelming.

When questioned about possibly filing a countersuit, DJ Man remained reserved, advising reporters to consult his lawyer for legal matters. His priority, he stated, was to see his child, who had been unwell, and mentioned the need to readjust to life outside prison. Before departing, he thanked the media for their interest and support, giving a thumbs-up as a gesture of gratitude.

As media reporters continued to inquire about his feelings and future plans, DJ Man remained silent, shielding his face with his hands as the van’s door closed. Baitoey, sitting beside him, appeared visibly emotional but refrained from speaking, reported KhaoSod.

DJ Man’s mother, before leaving, briefly addressed the gathered media.

“Thank you, everyone. Today, I just want to take my son home.”

With that, the family left the Bangkok Remand Prison, seeking privacy and comfort after the day’s events.

ORIGINAL STORY: Celebrity Thai couple charged over Forex-3D scam

A Thai celebrity couple is being charged over their role in a Forex-3D online Ponzi scheme. Thailand’s Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Pattanapon “DJ Man” Minthakhin and his wife, singer Suteewan “Baitoey” Thaweesin. They reported to the Department of Special Investigation yesterday to acknowledge the charges. The three charges include public fraud, putting false information into a computer system, and colluding to obtain loans to defraud. Both people denied all charges and said they would provide evidence to counter them.

Two other suspects are due to hear charges against them today but have requested the meeting to be postponed until tomorrow. The celebrity couple previously posted on Facebook stating that they had never persuaded anyone to invest in Forex-3D and noted that they were not listed as business partners in the company.

The DSI previously summoned the couple back in 2019 to clarify their connections to the man who is thought to be behind the scheme. That man, Apiruk Kothi, is accused of a multi-billion baht fraud. Forex 3-D allegedly claimed to be an online dealer in foreign exchange, flashy website and all, but was then unlisted and deemed a Ponzi scheme.

Actress Savika “Pinky” Chaiyadej, along with her mother and brother were indicted last month on charges of operating the scam. Both were denied bail as they stand accused of cheating thousands of people out of around two billion baht. The DSI has opened a channel for alleged victims of the scheme to file complaints. About 9,000 people have complained to the DSI.

Another popular TV actor has been identified as possibly being involved in the scam. However, the DSI says since no one has named him specifically, nor filed a complaint against him, he is remaining anonymous. A Facebook page that was created to gather victims’ names, claimed the anonymous actor had encouraged many people to invest in the scheme.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

