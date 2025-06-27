Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns

The government's claim that casinos will boost the economy lacks evidence

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A Senate committee reviewing the controversial casino bill has called on the government to withdraw its draft legislation, warning that it could violate multiple sections of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution.

Yesterday, June 26, Senator Veerapun Suvannamai, the chair of the panel, highlighted that the bill may breach Sections 3, 58, 63, and 65 of the Constitution. He explained that the legislation, which was originally framed as an entertainment complex proposal, failed to disclose the inclusion of casinos from the beginning.

This omission, the committee argues, could be seen as inconsistent with Thailand’s national strategy, possibly leading to a petition to the Constitutional Court and resulting in a ruling against the casino bill.

The panel’s findings followed a two-month study into the proposed bill. According to Sen. Veerapun, the government’s claim that legalised casinos would significantly boost the nation’s economy is unsupported by evidence. He referenced data from the National Economic and Social Development Council, which pointed to a global decline in casino revenues, suggesting that Thailand is entering a sector in decline.

“Most casino profits go to private investors, not the state,” the senator said. “This raises serious doubts about the government’s projected tax revenue.”

Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns | News by Thaiger

Socially, the panel also expressed concerns, particularly over the government’s argument that legalised casinos would reduce illegal gambling. However, only about 10,000 Thais, all with at least 50 million baht in their accounts, would be eligible to gamble in casinos under the proposed regulations.

Related Articles

“Those currently betting underground are unlikely to switch,” Sen. Veerapun added, stressing that strict wealth requirements would limit access.

In response to Pheu Thai’s decision to defer the bill to the bottom of the legislative agenda when Parliament reconvenes on July 3, Sen. Veerapun dismissed this move as insufficient. “The government should withdraw the bill altogether,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, revealed that the casino policy was one of the primary reasons his party withdrew from the coalition government. He questioned whether legalising casinos would truly benefit the economy, asking, “Who really benefits? What do ordinary Thais gain?”

Anutin warned that casinos would concentrate wealth among a few investors and create social problems like crime and family issues.

Despite mounting criticism, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat remains confident that the government will gather enough support to pass the legislation when the time is right, reported Bangkok Post.

However, with mounting opposition and constitutional concerns, it remains to be seen whether the controversial bill will go forward.

Latest Thailand News
Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead Property

Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead

28 seconds ago
Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns Bangkok News

Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns

2 minutes ago
Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea Phuket News

Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea

26 minutes ago
PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel Thailand News

PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel

41 minutes ago
Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park Thailand News

Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park

53 minutes ago
Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road Chiang Mai News

Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

1 hour ago
Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early Phuket News

Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early

1 hour ago
Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal? Business News

Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal?

2 hours ago
Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns

2 hours ago
Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi

2 hours ago
Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth Thailand News

Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth

2 hours ago
Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay Thailand News

Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay

4 hours ago
Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi

4 hours ago
Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack Phuket News

Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack

4 hours ago
Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting Pattaya News

Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting

5 hours ago
Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht

5 hours ago
Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search Thailand News

Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search

5 hours ago
Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today Thailand News

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

5 hours ago
20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30 Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30

6 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

6 hours ago
NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion Thailand News

NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion

22 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

22 hours ago
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march Pattaya News

Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

23 hours ago
Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants Phuket News

Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

23 hours ago
Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga Thailand News

Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x