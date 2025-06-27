Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns

A Senate committee reviewing the controversial casino bill has called on the government to withdraw its draft legislation, warning that it could violate multiple sections of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution.

Yesterday, June 26, Senator Veerapun Suvannamai, the chair of the panel, highlighted that the bill may breach Sections 3, 58, 63, and 65 of the Constitution. He explained that the legislation, which was originally framed as an entertainment complex proposal, failed to disclose the inclusion of casinos from the beginning.

This omission, the committee argues, could be seen as inconsistent with Thailand’s national strategy, possibly leading to a petition to the Constitutional Court and resulting in a ruling against the casino bill.

The panel’s findings followed a two-month study into the proposed bill. According to Sen. Veerapun, the government’s claim that legalised casinos would significantly boost the nation’s economy is unsupported by evidence. He referenced data from the National Economic and Social Development Council, which pointed to a global decline in casino revenues, suggesting that Thailand is entering a sector in decline.

“Most casino profits go to private investors, not the state,” the senator said. “This raises serious doubts about the government’s projected tax revenue.”

Socially, the panel also expressed concerns, particularly over the government’s argument that legalised casinos would reduce illegal gambling. However, only about 10,000 Thais, all with at least 50 million baht in their accounts, would be eligible to gamble in casinos under the proposed regulations.

“Those currently betting underground are unlikely to switch,” Sen. Veerapun added, stressing that strict wealth requirements would limit access.

In response to Pheu Thai’s decision to defer the bill to the bottom of the legislative agenda when Parliament reconvenes on July 3, Sen. Veerapun dismissed this move as insufficient. “The government should withdraw the bill altogether,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, revealed that the casino policy was one of the primary reasons his party withdrew from the coalition government. He questioned whether legalising casinos would truly benefit the economy, asking, “Who really benefits? What do ordinary Thais gain?”

Anutin warned that casinos would concentrate wealth among a few investors and create social problems like crime and family issues.

Despite mounting criticism, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat remains confident that the government will gather enough support to pass the legislation when the time is right, reported Bangkok Post.

However, with mounting opposition and constitutional concerns, it remains to be seen whether the controversial bill will go forward.