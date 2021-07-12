Thailand News Today | Upgraded Sandbox entry, over-the-counter Covid tests | July 12

Tougher controls have now been introduced for domestic visitors to the Phuket Sandbox. Three more infections were found among tourists who arrived on the island yesterday, total six. The Public Health Ministry has approved in principle for rapid antigen tests to be made available for the public to purchase from Bangkok clinics and pharmacies. Surprise surprise, the Burmese military junta’s newly appointed “election commission” just turned in their fraud report uncovering 11 million cases of voter fraud across every corner of the country.

