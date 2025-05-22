Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

In Thailand video news, Alex highlights major developments across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok ranks among the world’s top tourist scam hotspots, while Chiang Mai and Koh Phangan see visa and tour operator crackdowns. The Royal Thai Navy intercepts illegal fishing boats near Phuket, and Pattaya’s restaurant sector teeters on collapse. Meanwhile, Korat Zoo welcomes Thailand’s first Aldabra tortoise hatchlings. Regionally, Cambodia asserts its democratic freedoms, Myanmar rebels accuse Indian troops of torture, Vietnam convicts 23 in a rare earth scandal, and Malaysia considers a vape ban amid health concerns.

Bangkok has emerged as one of the world’s top cities for tourist scams, with fraud cases surging by 28% during peak seasons. According to a Mastercard report, 48% of Bangkok’s cases involve shady transport deals. Other Thai hotspots like Phuket also face rising hotel booking scams. Travellers are urged to book through trusted platforms and avoid offers that seem too good to be true.

Police arrested Croatian national Mr Andre in Chiang Mai for running an unlicensed tour business in the Chang Khlan area. The arrest, following weeks of surveillance, is part of Thailand’s crackdown on illegal foreign operators. He faces fines up to 500,000 baht and further legal action.

Immigration officers arrested Russian national Maksim Abroskin on Koh Phangan after overstaying his visa by 194 days. He had been living in Wat Sri Thanu temple and surviving on donations. Authorities plan to deport him, reinforcing Thailand’s strict visa compliance policy.

The Royal Thai Navy intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels illegally operating 80 nautical miles off Phuket. Eighteen crew members were detained in a sting operation under Thailand’s “Seal, Stop, Save” campaign. Officials urge locals to report maritime crimes to protect national waters.

Pattaya’s dining sector faces collapse as rising costs and weak consumer spending slash restaurant revenues by over 50%. Industry leader Sorrathep Steve urges the government to implement urgent relief, including energy subsidies, tax breaks, and tourism incentives, to save the industry.

Korat Zoo in Nakhon Ratchasima has successfully hatched 11 Aldabra giant tortoises — a first for Thailand. Born on 18 May, the hatchlings are under expert care. This conservation breakthrough boosts Thailand’s global standing in wildlife preservation.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet claims citizens enjoy full democratic rights, including freedom of movement, work, religion, and education. Speaking at a cement plant opening, he credited decades of leadership for national progress and improved safety.

Ten Myanmar resistance fighters were allegedly tortured and killed by India’s Assam Rifles near the Manipur border. While India claims they died in a firefight, resistance groups insist they were executed. The incident raises regional tensions and questions India’s neutrality.

Vietnam sentenced 23 individuals, including a former deputy minister, for illegally mining and exporting rare earths. The Thai Duong Company profited nearly US$30 million between 2019–2023. The scandal follows a downgrade in Vietnam’s rare earth reserves and highlights regulatory gaps.

Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan may ban vape and e-cigarette sales over youth health concerns. Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun supports a federal ban and urges councils to stop issuing vape licences. The move aligns with similar bans in other Malaysian states.