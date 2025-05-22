Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
171 2 minutes read
Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

In Thailand video news, Alex highlights major developments across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok ranks among the world’s top tourist scam hotspots, while Chiang Mai and Koh Phangan see visa and tour operator crackdowns. The Royal Thai Navy intercepts illegal fishing boats near Phuket, and Pattaya’s restaurant sector teeters on collapse. Meanwhile, Korat Zoo welcomes Thailand’s first Aldabra tortoise hatchlings. Regionally, Cambodia asserts its democratic freedoms, Myanmar rebels accuse Indian troops of torture, Vietnam convicts 23 in a rare earth scandal, and Malaysia considers a vape ban amid health concerns.

Bangkok Ranked Among World’s Top Tourist Scam Hotspots

Bangkok has emerged as one of the world’s top cities for tourist scams, with fraud cases surging by 28% during peak seasons. According to a Mastercard report, 48% of Bangkok’s cases involve shady transport deals. Other Thai hotspots like Phuket also face rising hotel booking scams. Travellers are urged to book through trusted platforms and avoid offers that seem too good to be true.

Croatian Man Caught Running Illegal Tour Business in Chiang Mai

Police arrested Croatian national Mr Andre in Chiang Mai for running an unlicensed tour business in the Chang Khlan area. The arrest, following weeks of surveillance, is part of Thailand’s crackdown on illegal foreign operators. He faces fines up to 500,000 baht and further legal action.

Related Articles

Overstaying Russian Arrested After Hiding in Koh Phangan Temple

Immigration officers arrested Russian national Maksim Abroskin on Koh Phangan after overstaying his visa by 194 days. He had been living in Wat Sri Thanu temple and surviving on donations. Authorities plan to deport him, reinforcing Thailand’s strict visa compliance policy.

Royal Thai Navy Nabs Indonesian Boats in High-Seas Sting

The Royal Thai Navy intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels illegally operating 80 nautical miles off Phuket. Eighteen crew members were detained in a sting operation under Thailand’s “Seal, Stop, Save” campaign. Officials urge locals to report maritime crimes to protect national waters.

Pattaya’s Dining Sector Faces Collapse Without Urgent Support

Pattaya’s dining sector faces collapse as rising costs and weak consumer spending slash restaurant revenues by over 50%. Industry leader Sorrathep Steve urges the government to implement urgent relief, including energy subsidies, tax breaks, and tourism incentives, to save the industry.

Korat Zoo Celebrates First Giant Tortoise Hatchlings in Thailand

Korat Zoo in Nakhon Ratchasima has successfully hatched 11 Aldabra giant tortoises — a first for Thailand. Born on 18 May, the hatchlings are under expert care. This conservation breakthrough boosts Thailand’s global standing in wildlife preservation.

Cambodian PM Asserts Citizens Enjoy Full Freedoms

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet claims citizens enjoy full democratic rights, including freedom of movement, work, religion, and education. Speaking at a cement plant opening, he credited decades of leadership for national progress and improved safety.

Myanmar Rebels Tortured and Killed by Indian Forces, Say Resistance Groups

Ten Myanmar resistance fighters were allegedly tortured and killed by India’s Assam Rifles near the Manipur border. While India claims they died in a firefight, resistance groups insist they were executed. The incident raises regional tensions and questions India’s neutrality.

Vietnam Jails 23 in Rare Earth Mining Scandal

Vietnam sentenced 23 individuals, including a former deputy minister, for illegally mining and exporting rare earths. The Thai Duong Company profited nearly US$30 million between 2019–2023. The scandal follows a downgrade in Vietnam’s rare earth reserves and highlights regulatory gaps.

Negeri Sembilan Weighs Vape Ban Amid Health Concerns

Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan may ban vape and e-cigarette sales over youth health concerns. Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun supports a federal ban and urges councils to stop issuing vape licences. The move aligns with similar bans in other Malaysian states.

Latest Thailand News
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

3 minutes ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

17 minutes ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

20 minutes ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

26 minutes ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

32 minutes ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

36 minutes ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

41 minutes ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

50 minutes ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

52 minutes ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

59 minutes ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

1 hour ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

1 hour ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

1 hour ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

1 hour ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

2 hours ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

2 hours ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

2 hours ago
Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident Road deaths

Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

3 hours ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

3 hours ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

3 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
171 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Missing British Teen found smuggling, DJ found murdered, Naked farang escapes hospital

Thailand video news | Missing British Teen found smuggling, DJ found murdered, Naked farang escapes hospital

3 days ago
Thailand video news | Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones, Alcohol law shake-up sparks tension before Buddhist festivals

Thailand video news | Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones, Alcohol law shake-up sparks tension before Buddhist festivals

1 week ago
Thailand video news | Israeli tourist sparks outrage on Koh Pha Ngan, Irish tourist arrested after violent brawl in Pattaya

Thailand video news | Israeli tourist sparks outrage on Koh Pha Ngan, Irish tourist arrested after violent brawl in Pattaya

2 weeks ago
Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x