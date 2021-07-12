Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 8,656 new Covid-19 cases today, raising Thailand’s total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 345,027 confirmed infections. The latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1 in Bangkok nightlife districts, has accounted for 316,164 of the total confirmed cases. Thailand now has a record high of 90,578 active cases.

80 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 2,791.

Covid-19 infections are still concentrated in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. A spokesperson said those areas accounted for around half of the newly confirmed cases today. Tight restrictions go into effect today in Bangkok and 5 surrounding provinces with stay-at-home orders, business closures, and travel restrictions. For more information on the new restrictions, click HERE.

In Bangkok, 2,399 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. In provinces surrounding the capital, 591 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 405 in Samut Prakan, 397 in Pathum Thani, 315 in Nakhon Pathom, and 313 in Nonthaburi. Cases are also still high in Chon Buri with 399 new cases.

Infection rates are still high in Thailand’s Deep South provinces near the Malaysian border, which are classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control with a curfew and travel restrictions now in place to curb the spread of the virus. 215 new cases were recorded in Pattani, 201 cases in Yala, and 188 cases in Songkhla.

In other provinces, most of the cases involve those who travelled from high-risk provinces, the spokesperson says. Many cases are clustered around construction sites, fresh markets, factories and other crowded areas with poor ventilation. The spokesperson adds that family gatherings continue to be a “major cause of concern.”

Out of the new cases reported today, 73 Covid-19 cases were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

For information about Covid-19 insurance for Thailand residents, CLICK HERE.

 

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending