Thailand News Today | Lockdown meetings, petition for better vaccines, Covid surge | July 8

With the trend definitely heading in the wrong directions, 7,058 new infections and 75 Covid-related deaths were announced today by the CCSA. The National Security Council and the CCSA who have now openly canvassed the possibility of a further lockdown in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Over 200,000 people, including Thai doctors, have signed a petition demanding the government purchase more effective vaccines and administer them for free. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has cut Thailand’s economic growth projections for 2021 to just 0 to 1.5%.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on