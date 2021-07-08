Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Lockdown meetings, petition for better vaccines, Covid surge | July 8

Thaiger

Published

 on 

With the trend definitely heading in the wrong directions, 7,058 new infections and 75 Covid-related deaths were announced today by the CCSA. The National Security Council and the CCSA who have now openly canvassed the possibility of a further lockdown in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Over 200,000 people, including Thai doctors, have signed a petition demanding the government purchase more effective vaccines and administer them for free. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has cut Thailand’s economic growth projections for 2021 to just 0 to 1.5%.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Crookshank
2021-07-08 20:31
Thai Government is so reminiscent of the Roman Emperor Nero.
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 min ago

Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Crime3 hours ago

3 foreigners arrested operating unlicensed Koh Phangan spa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 75 deaths; new infections in all 77 provinces
Thailand3 hours ago

Laos Covid-19 cases rise as migrant workers return from Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Pathum Thani governor donates 3 months’ salary to help residents during pandemic
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Foreign Covid-19 case had Sinopharm, domestic infections bigger concern
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Lockdown meetings, petition for better vaccines, Covid surge | July 8
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

CCSA to consider travel restrictions, other disease control measures
Thailand4 hours ago

Man in Chon Buri province arrested while allegedly trying to deliver drugs
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Chemicals being used to prevent further fires at Samut Prakan factory
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Woman infected with Covid-19 dies at home after waiting 6 days for hospital treatment
Tourism6 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox growing with 33 airlines requesting flights
Product Reviews6 hours ago

Gaming laptops you should consider buying in 2021
Thailand6 hours ago

Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending