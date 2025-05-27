High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

Spanish cops bust Brits with 33kg of weed in ‘tourist’ luggage from Thailand

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
210 2 minutes read
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked
Picture courtesy of SOLARPIX

A British couple’s sun, sea and suitcase full of skunk getaway came crashing down at Valencia Airport after Spanish police found more than 33 kilogrammes of cannabis stuffed in their bags, with not a pair of flip flops or suncream in sight.

The pair, who claimed to be tourists flying in from Thailand via France, were nabbed by eagle-eyed officers who spotted their jittery behaviour after landing in Spain.

The man and woman, whose identities haven’t been released, were pulled aside for questioning after customs officials noticed their “nervous and evasive attitude” and a strangely light claim to be on holiday, carrying two bulging bags and “nothing to declare.”

When their luggage went through airport scanners, suspicions soared. Instead of beach towels and bikinis, the suitcases were crammed full of vacuum-packed cannabis, no personal belongings, no clothing, just a green mountain of contraband weighing in at 33.5kg, The Daily Mail reported.

Related Articles

Spanish Civil Guard officials confirmed the bust in a statement.

“The Civil Guard and Tax Agency have arrested two people on a flight from France for carrying more than 33 kilogrammes of vacuum-packed marijuana in their suitcases. The two passengers, a British man and woman, were displaying a nervous and evasive attitude and were stopped before they reached customs control.

“They said they were coming from Thailand and were entering Spain as tourists and had nothing to declare. Their suitcases were scanned, revealing large quantities of organic material but no clothes or personal items. The substance tested positive for cannabis.”

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked | News by Thaiger
Picture of one of the unnamed British drug traffickers courtesy of SOLARPIX

The couple were arrested at the scene and remanded in custody pending trial on drug trafficking charges.

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked | News by Thaiger High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked | News by Thaiger High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked | News by Thaiger

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of SOLARPIX

Their downfall is the latest in a growing trend of British nationals, particularly young women, caught smuggling cannabis across international borders.

Just last week, a 23 year old British woman was arrested in Ghana after allegedly attempting to fly nearly 18kg of cannabis back to the UK. Around the same time, 18 year old Bella May Culley, who vanished on a supposed trip to Thailand, was found behind bars in Georgia with 14kg of cannabis.

Meanwhile, 21 year old Charlotte Lee May, a former flight attendant from South London, was arrested in Sri Lanka after customs officers uncovered a whopping 46kg of high-grade ‘Kush’ in her luggage. She now faces up to 25 years in the brutal Negombo Prison.

With cases stacking up across the globe, British officials and foreign governments are tightening the net but it seems some smugglers are still betting on high-risk routes and holiday covers.

For this unfortunate pair in Valencia, their carefree cannabis ‘getaway’ now looks set to end in a very different kind of long-haul trip, straight to a Spanish prison cell.

Latest Thailand News
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

3 minutes ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

9 minutes ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

14 minutes ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

21 minutes ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

25 minutes ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

32 minutes ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

40 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

46 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

56 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

1 hour ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

1 hour ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

1 hour ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

2 hours ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

2 hours ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

2 hours ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

2 hours ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

2 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

3 hours ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

3 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

3 hours ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

3 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

4 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

5 hours ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
210 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Best weed shops in Krabi [2025] | Thaiger

Best weed shops in Krabi [2025]

5 days ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

5 days ago
Ex-British air hostess claims she&#8217;s been &#8216;suitcased&#8217; in drug bust

Ex-British air hostess claims she’s been ‘suitcased’ in drug bust

6 days ago
UK teen faces possible life sentence for cannabis smuggling

UK teen faces possible life sentence for cannabis smuggling

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x