CCSA to consider travel restrictions, other disease control measures

Travel restrictions are likely to be imposed over the next few days. The Public Health Ministry is proposing stricter measures, including limits on interprovincial travel, to control the spread of the Covid-19 following the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is set to meet tomorrow morning and discuss disease control measures. Along with limits on travel in and out of provinces, under the ministry’s proposal, operating hours for public transportation as well as for businesses would also be affected to reduce travel.

The CCSA has been urging people to avoid travel as the number of cases continues to increase with many cases involving those who travelled from Bangkok, the epicentre of infections, back to their hometown. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson says checkpoints could be set up to monitor travel.

“The principle is to limit the movement of people out of their locality and ban interprovincial movements. Officials should set up checkpoints to reduce interprovincial movements.”

The CCSA spokesperson adds that the potential tightening of restrictions is not a “lockdown.”

“The Public Health Ministry did not mention any lockdown measure, but discussed changes to the operating hours of businesses and services in specific areas and provinces.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

