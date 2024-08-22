Thailand is Somali’s new medical oasis

Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, has a surprising new destination in mind for his compatriots seeking medical treatment—Thailand. After a recent visit, he’s convinced it could be the next big thing for Somali medical tourism.

Ambassador Abdulle visited Thailand from August 13 to 21 as part of an initiative by the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi to showcase the country’s healthcare services. The visit aimed to highlight Thailand’s high-quality, affordable, and culturally sensitive medical care, making it a strong contender for Somali patients.

Somalia, emerging from three decades of civil war, is on the path to economic recovery, and with that comes a growing demand for top-tier medical services. While Somalia works on rebuilding its infrastructure, Abdulle sees Thailand as a viable option, alongside more familiar destinations like India and the Middle East.

“Indeed, Thailand is a bit far when you compare it to, for example, the Middle East or some other African countries, but I think [Thai] medical services are well known throughout the world, and most importantly, it’s the medical service we can afford.

“Our people now have the option of going to India if they want, but also the option of coming to Thailand. Coming here and visiting different hospitals, we are very much convinced that Thailand has better services and better medical care than other countries.”

Abdulle also emphasised the importance of cultural sensitivity for Somali patients, most of whom are Muslim. He was pleased to find that Thai hospitals offered facilities like prayer rooms, halal meals, and even mosques, all while maintaining high standards of medical care.

In addition to healthcare, Abdulle sees broader opportunities for collaboration between Somalia and Thailand, especially in sectors like fishing, textiles, and power generation, reported The Nation.

“There is an opportunity in Somalia. It’s a bit risky and difficult, but long term, it’s to your benefit.”

