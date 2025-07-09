Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

Thailand has been quietly deepening its ties with Africa’s youngest nation, South Sudan, blending trade, peacekeeping, and even a dash of royal philosophy.

Although diplomatic relations between the two countries remain limited—largely because South Sudan only gained independence in 2011—recent developments show that Thailand sees real opportunity in this far-flung relationship.

The first formal step came on December 5, 2013, when then-Thai Ambassador to Kenya, Itthiphon Boonprakong, signed a Joint Communiqué with South Sudanese Ambassador Majok Guangdong Thiep at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

This historic handshake followed a Thai Cabinet resolution that recognised South Sudan’s sovereignty and endorsed the establishment of diplomatic ties.

At South Sudan’s independence ceremony, Speaker of Parliament James Wani Igga declared, “We, the democratically elected representatives of the people… hereby declare South Sudan an independent and sovereign nation.”

Cheers erupted as the new flag was hoisted—a moment that ended decades of brutal civil war which claimed nearly 2 million lives.

Since then, Thailand has quietly emerged as a notable trading partner. In 2018 alone, bilateral trade reached US$20.75 million (approximately 747 million baht), with Thailand exporting automobiles, electrical appliances, and rubber products. Imports from South Sudan were minimal, valued at just US$10,000, mostly consisting of electrical machinery and metal products.

But trade is only part of the story. In December 2018, Thailand deployed an engineering battalion to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). An advance team of 12 personnel arrived first, followed by 261 more just before Christmas. Their mission: repair rural roads, build infrastructure, and support peace efforts in one of the world’s most fragile states, reported The Nation.

“This mission embodies the sufficiency economy philosophy of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said. “It addresses the root causes of conflict and promotes sustainable peace.”

Beyond politics, South Sudan is a land of striking beauty and biodiversity. The Nile slices through vast wetlands, while Boma National Park hosts one of the planet’s largest wildlife migrations. Twice a year, millions of antelope, kobs, and gazelles make their epic journey between floodplains and grasslands.