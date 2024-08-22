Scandal erupts over judge’s joke about defunct MFP

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A Pheu Thai MP is set to submit an urgent motion in the House of Representatives, calling for an investigation into a Constitutional Court judge’s controversial comments regarding a dissolved political party. The judge, Udom Sittiwirattham, already under scrutiny for his role in dissolving the Move Forward Party (MFP), has now sparked outrage with a flippant remark about the People’s Party.

During a recent seminar on the dissolution of the MFP, Judge Udom reportedly said, “Frankly speaking, they should thank me for dissolving the party. I helped them collect as much as 20 million baht in donations.”

The MFP was disbanded after being found guilty of attempting to destabilise the monarchy, and its 11 executive committee members were barred from elections for a decade.

Pheu Thai party-list MP Adisorn Piengkes is not taking the judge’s comment lightly.

“This is a major issue, not because of the dissolution of the party, but because of the ethical conduct of a judge.”

Adisorn expressed that the remark showed contempt for the party, a sentiment unbecoming of someone in Udom’s position.

Adisorn emphasised that judges, much like MPs, senators, and ministers, are bound by strict ethical standards. Meanwhile, former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn pointed out that the judge’s comment could serve as grounds for a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission under Section 234 of the Constitution.

Somchai highlighted that the judge’s behaviour might violate the ethical code, specifically Item 17, which mandates that judges must avoid actions that could harm their honour, and Item 23, which requires judges to treat others with dignity and impartiality.

However, not everyone is up in arms. Former Democrat MP Nipit Intarasombut has come to the judge’s defence, arguing that Udom was merely making a joke and had no intention of insulting the People’s Party. Whether or not this defence will hold remains to be seen, but the controversy is far from over, reported Thai PBS World.