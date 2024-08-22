Bulletproof Buriram man survives triple shooting, claims immortality

Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man shot his foe three times in a village in the Isaan province of Buriram amid a seven-year feud, after the victim claimed he was immortal. Remarkably, the victim’s boast turned out to be true as he survived the shooting.

The victim, 40 year old Somchai, sought justice at Satuek Police Station, claiming that his foe, 44 year old Thak, shot him in the backside on Monday, August 19. However, the police were initially unable to proceed with the case as Somchai did not have any evidence to implicate Thak.

Officers decided to summon Thak to the police station for questioning where the suspect eventually confessed to the shooting. He led the police to his home to show them where he had hidden the gun.

Thak explained that he was fishing when Somchai approached and began provoking him. Somchai allegedly accused Thak of stealing fish from a local landowner and dared him to shoot him if he dared. According to Thak, Somchai claimed he could not be killed.

“I have no fear. I’m immortal.”

Thak claimed that Somchai then walked straight towards him as if to start a fight, so he pulled out his gun and shot Somchai three times. Somchai then fled the scene.

Thak now believes that Somchai is indeed immortal because the bullets did not penetrate him; they only caused scratches on Somchai’s skin.

In an interview with Channel 7, Somchai revealed that he and Thak had been arguing over various issues for more than seven years. He considered himself lucky to have suffered only minor injuries and insisted that he had never boasted about being immortal.

Somchai added that he believed his sacred wild boar tusk amulet had saved him from danger. He found the amulet in the southern province of Chumphon and had been wearing it for over 10 years. He stated that he would never give or sell it to anyone.

As a result of this incident, Thak faces legal punishment for attempting to test Somchai’s immortality. He was charged with attempted murder, which carries a penalty of half the punishment for intentional murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Code: the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.