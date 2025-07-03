Skin scare: Thailand warns of itchy rash this rainy season

Rash mainly affects those aged between 10-35, lasting 6-8 weeks, sometimes months

Photo courtesy of Dr. Axe

Thailand’s rainy season brings more than just wet weather—health officials are now alerting the public to a skin condition that commonly strikes during these damp months: Pityriasis Rosea.

The Department of Medical Services has issued a health advisory urging citizens to be on the lookout for this uncomfortable rash that can affect thousands.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan revealed that Pityriasis Rosea typically appears as a sudden rash, with distinctive circular or oval patches that follow the natural lines of the skin, often resembling the shape of pine branches.

Photo of Sasikarn Wattanachan courtesy of the Thai government PR

Most commonly affecting those aged 10 to 35, particularly women, the rash is often temporary, lasting between six to eight weeks, although it can persist for several months. Sasikarn stressed that pregnant women, especially those in their first 15 weeks of pregnancy, may be at higher risk, as the condition has been linked to an increased chance of miscarriage.

The rash generally begins on the torso and can spread to the neck and upper limbs. It starts with a larger “herald patch,” followed by smaller lesions that are pink, salmon-coloured, or light brown with raised edges and fine scaling. While the rash is usually not found on the face, hands, or feet, it may cause itching in around 25% of cases.

Other early symptoms can include a headache, fever, joint pain, or muscle aches, and in rare instances, small pustules may appear. Though Pityriasis Rosea is not contagious and typically resolves without leaving permanent scarring, medical consultation is highly recommended to rule out other potential skin conditions, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of Osmosis

Treatment for Pityriasis Rosea primarily focuses on relieving symptoms. Moisturisers, topical corticosteroids, and oral antihistamines can help reduce itching. For more severe cases, a short course of oral corticosteroids or UVB phototherapy may be necessary, but these treatments should always be managed by a medical professional.

As the rainy season continues, residents are urged to stay vigilant for symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if the rash appears. The Department of Medical Services emphasises the importance of early detection to prevent any further complications.

