Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has secretly deported 40 Uyghur detainees to China after nearly 11 years in detention, sparking international outrage and accusations of human rights violations.

The deportation was confirmed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who stated that the transfer was conducted under international standards and after receiving assurances from China regarding the detainees’ welfare.

The operation began in the early hours of today, February 27, with a highly secretive motorcade from Bangkok’s Suan Phlu immigration detention centre. The vans, escorted by police and with windows covered, made their way to Don Mueang Airport. China Southern Airlines flight CZ5246 took off at 4.48am, its destination listed as “unspecified” on flight trackers. The plane was later confirmed to have landed in Kashgar, in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The deportation has triggered a wave of criticism from human rights groups and international observers. Phil Robertson, the Bangkok-based director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, condemned the action.

“Thailand has finally done the unthinkable.”

Human Rights Watch accused Thai authorities of violating both domestic and international laws, with Asia Director Elaine Pearson warning, “The men now face a high risk of torture, enforced disappearance, and long-term imprisonment in China.”

Broken promise

The controversy intensified after it was revealed that the detainees were sent back despite previous public assurances from Thai officials that they would not be deported. The deportation has sparked fears of severe repercussions for Thailand’s international standing, with People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome warning, “It will have a significant impact on international trust, especially concerning Thailand’s role in human rights.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously voiced concerns about the Uyghurs’ fate, and their deportation is likely to strain US-Thailand diplomatic relations. International law prohibits returning individuals to countries where they may face torture, enforced disappearance, or persecution, reported Bangkok Post.

Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority in Xinjiang, and Beijing has faced widespread accusations of human rights abuses against them, including forced detention and cultural suppression. China denies these allegations, claiming that its actions are part of counter-terrorism measures.

Photo courtesy of CNN

Transit hub

Thailand has been a transit hub for Uyghurs fleeing persecution, with many aiming to reach Turkey, which historically supports Uyghur asylum seekers. In 2015, Thailand deported 109 Uyghur men to China, leading to international condemnation and strained diplomatic relations.

Thailand’s latest deportation decision has reignited the debate on its refugee policies, as the Uyghur detainees were held under national security regulations that barred them from accessing the country’s National Screening Mechanism, which allows refugees to live in the country and access public services.

With global criticism mounting and human rights groups demanding accountability, Thailand faces growing pressure to explain its decision and ensure the safety of those deported. The international community now watches closely to see how Thailand navigates the fallout from this highly controversial move.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

