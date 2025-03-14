Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The Narathiwat Court sentenced seven men involved in the sexual assault of a 12 year old girl in Grade 6, with sentences ranging from two years to 87 years in prison.

Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, Director General of the Office of Rights Protection and Legal Aid for the Public (SCP), yesterday, March 13, revealed progress in the case of 16 men, both juveniles and adults, who committed the assault in August last year.

Initially, the child’s mother was unavailable, requiring the victim to be relocated to Nonthaburi province. This relocation complicated the investigation process, which required a multidisciplinary team and prosecutors to be present during questioning.

The SCP ensured the presence of prosecutors to protect the child’s rights during the interviews.

The prosecution coordinated with the Narathiwat SCP, assigning Kiattisak Saksang, Deputy Provincial Prosecutor for Rights Protection, to assist and follow up on the case.

On March 12, the Narathiwat Provincial Court sentenced four adults involved in the crime:

  • The first defendant received 42 years;
  • The second got 87 years (adjusted under Article 91 to a maximum of 50 years);
  • The third 58 years (also adjusted under Article 91 to 50 years); and
  • The fourth 29 years.

Each was ordered to compensate the victim 100,000 baht, reduced to 90,000 baht due to prior payments, and to compensate the victim’s mother 50,000 baht, reduced to 40,000 baht.

On the same day, the Narathiwat Juvenile Court ruled on the juvenile defendants:

  • The first juvenile received 39 years and 27 months, with a minimum period of 5 years and a maximum 6 years;
  • The second got 13 years and 9 months, with a minimum of 2 years and a maximum 3 years;
  • The third is 2 years and 12 months, with a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 2 years.

The sentences are to be served at the Yala Training Centre.

All agreed to pay 20,000 baht to the victim; the first and second defendants have paid 10,000 baht, and the third has paid 20,000 baht. Any remaining compensation will be deducted from bail money and transferred to the victim, with any surplus returned to the defendants, reported KhaoSod.

The director general emphasised that this sentencing applies to those apprehended, with others still at large.

He warned that sexual assault on children is a severe crime, and the court will impose heavy penalties as evidenced by this case, urging individuals to consider the consequences before committing such acts.

