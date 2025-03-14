Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

A 32 year old man was apprehended by police for two alleged incidents of molestation involving young women in a single day. The incidents reportedly took place in Phayao province, with the suspect fleeing to Bangkok before being captured.

The arrest took place at a hotel near Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province, following a coordinated effort between the police’s Children and Women Protection Centre (CWPC) and the Maeka Police Station. The man, Channarong, had been evading arrest since the incidents occurred.

The first alleged incident involved a university student whom Channarong encountered on campus. He offered to drive her to a location within the university grounds, during which he reportedly kissed and groped her before taking her mobile phone and allowing her to exit the vehicle.

In the second incident, Channarong allegedly approached a 17 year old girl waiting at a bus stop outside the university.

He reportedly pretended to seek directions, coaxed her to open the car door, and then forcibly pulled her inside. Channarong allegedly attempted to coerce the girl into performing sexual acts, and when she refused, he purportedly assaulted her before making her leave the vehicle.

Channarong had been on the run for over three months before police located him in Bangkok. A white car, believed to be used in the incidents, was discovered with its licence plates swapped.

Police seized the vehicle as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The charges against Channarong, according to the Phayao Provincial Court warrant, include molestation of individuals over 15 years old through coercion and by depriving them of their freedom.

Additionally, he is facing charges of fraud under a separate warrant issued by the Thoeng Provincial Court, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect has been transferred to the Maeka Police Station for further legal proceedings.

