Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
184 1 minute read
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A 32 year old man was apprehended by police for two alleged incidents of molestation involving young women in a single day. The incidents reportedly took place in Phayao province, with the suspect fleeing to Bangkok before being captured.

The arrest took place at a hotel near Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province, following a coordinated effort between the police’s Children and Women Protection Centre (CWPC) and the Maeka Police Station. The man, Channarong, had been evading arrest since the incidents occurred.

The first alleged incident involved a university student whom Channarong encountered on campus. He offered to drive her to a location within the university grounds, during which he reportedly kissed and groped her before taking her mobile phone and allowing her to exit the vehicle.

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In the second incident, Channarong allegedly approached a 17 year old girl waiting at a bus stop outside the university.

He reportedly pretended to seek directions, coaxed her to open the car door, and then forcibly pulled her inside. Channarong allegedly attempted to coerce the girl into performing sexual acts, and when she refused, he purportedly assaulted her before making her leave the vehicle.

Channarong had been on the run for over three months before police located him in Bangkok. A white car, believed to be used in the incidents, was discovered with its licence plates swapped.

Police seized the vehicle as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao | News by Thaiger

The charges against Channarong, according to the Phayao Provincial Court warrant, include molestation of individuals over 15 years old through coercion and by depriving them of their freedom.

Additionally, he is facing charges of fraud under a separate warrant issued by the Thoeng Provincial Court, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect has been transferred to the Maeka Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a Phuket primary school teacher is under police investigation after parents of two pupils alleged molestation.

The first complaint, filed on December 27 last year, detailed an eight year old girl’s claim that a male teacher kissed her cheek and touched her stomach. Police are examining the serious allegations.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

3 hours ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

3 hours ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

4 hours ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

4 hours ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

4 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness

5 hours ago
Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair Thailand News

Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel Phuket News

Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel

5 hours ago
Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36 Thailand News

Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

6 hours ago
Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal Thailand News

Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal

6 hours ago
Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers Thailand News

Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers

6 hours ago
Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage Thailand News

Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike Thailand News

Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike

7 hours ago
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

8 hours ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

8 hours ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

8 hours ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

8 hours ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

8 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
184 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

3 hours ago
Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

3 hours ago