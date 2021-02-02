Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar

Maya Taylor

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
A Thai Army commander has moved to reassure citizens over fears that yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar may lead to a surge in illegal migrants. Apichet Suesat from the Third Army says forces continue to man the border between Thailand and Myanmar and anyone trying to enter the Kingdom illegally will be arrested.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Burmese people themselves may not be affected, but I told soldiers to step up inspections at the border in case Burmese politicians or VIPs enter into the country to hide.”

The Burmese military have seized power in Myanmar after voicing concerns about the legitimacy of the recent general election, in which the National League for Democracy won by a landslide. The party’s chairperson, Aung San Suu Kyi, was placed under house arrest yesterday.

According to Naruemon Thabchumpon, from the Political Science faculty at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, the latest developments do not technically constitute a coup d’état, as the Burmese constitution allows for a transfer of power to the commander-in-chief, who is then entitled to remain in power for a year.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that, according to Apichet, ethnic minority groups in border areas of the neighbouring country are unlikely to be affected by recent developments, pointing out that steps towards peace between the 2 sides had already begun prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeman, Tanee Sangrat, says officials continue to maintain close contact with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon and Thai citizens are advised to follow developments and heed official announcements.

“Myanmar is a close neighbour of Thailand and an important member of ASEAN. Thailand hopes to see continued peace and stability in Myanmar, and that the current situation is resolved peacefully with a return to normalcy soon for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.”

Yesterday, border officials sent back a group of 106 Burmese workers, who were attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally at the Mae Sot border in the northern province of Chiang Rai. On the same day, another group of around 100 migrants was sent back to the Burmese town of Kawthaung.

However, Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, says there has been no noticeable spike in illegal border crossings since the military coup.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Thailand

Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

46 mins ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: Thairath

With Myanmar’s military now in power after a bloodless coup, Thailand is likely to see substantial losses when it comes to trade with the neighbouring country, possibly forgoing up to 50 million baht a day due to changes in transporting goods and strict military checkpoints.

If the military’s tight security inspections continue in the long term, Thailand could lose more than 1.5 billion baht to 2 billion baht per month, according to director of the Center for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Aat Pisanwanich.

The Thai government also needs to keep a close watch on the political stances of other countries as economic sanctions are expected against Myanmar, he says.

“We expect Myanmar’s political crisis to return to normal in the second month… However, we need to follow up political stances of the United States, Europe, Japan and allied countries and their actions or economic sanctions after the Myanmar coup.”

Economic sanctions, which the US has already threatened against Myanmar following the coup, will affect purchasing power and investments, Aat says. He adds that with lower purchasing power, Thailand will probably import fewer goods from Myanmar.

With the military now in power, the country’s investment projects are expected to freeze and international trade negotiations will be subject to review, Aat says.

“The current situation clearly demonstrates that high political uncertainty still exists in Myanmar. Though there were elections in 2015 and 2020 and the country is turning to democracy, political uncertainty will be an important factor for investors to decide further investment.”

Tak’s Mae Sot border checkpoint, a major trade route with Myanmar bringing in around 80 billion baht a year, is expected to be hit hard, according to the province’s Chamber of Commerce president Prasert Jeungkitrungrote.

“We’re waiting for an official order or announcement from the Myanmar army and we are not yet able to evaluate the impact of the incident as we have to wait and see whether the border checkpoints will be subject to closure.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Myanmar

UPDATE: Burmese Coup: Myanmar’s banks told to close “because of internet problems”

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

Monday, February 1, 2021

By

All Burmese bank branches have been closed across Myanmar today after the bloodless military coup this morning. The Burmese army have declared a state of emergency for the next 12 months and have arrested and detained de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other National League for Democracy politicians.

The country’s banking association made an announcement this morning claiming that banks had to close down because of “poor internet connection”.

“All member banks of Myanmar Banks Association are to close their bank unanimously starting from February 1”.

“The banks would seek permission from the Central Bank of Myanmar for the temporary closure and inform it when they planned to restart services.”

NLD leader Suu Kyi was detained as part of an early morning military coup before the Burmese army declared the year-long state of emergency. Army leaders have cited “voter fraud” since the landslide victory to the NLD in the November 2020 general elections. The military-backed political party only won 33 out of the 476 seats up for grabs in the election.

Read about the Thailand leadership reaction to the Burmese coup HERE.

Read more about Myanmar’s bloodless coup early this morning HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Myanmar

UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Monday, February 1, 2021

By

PHOTO: Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets with Thailand's Deputy PM Prawit last year - Nation Thailand

Myanmar’s military have seized power in a bloodless coup this morning. The elected NLD party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, has been deposed following months of tense speculation by Burmese army leaders over alleged voter fraud after last November’s general election. Out of 476 seats up for grabs in last November’s general election, the military backed party only won 33 seats.

State Counsellor Suu Kyi, the de-facto leader of the country before today, has been arrested, along with other senior NLD politicians, in the lead up to today’s coup.

In Thailand, also a military government, turned quasi-democracy following the March 2019 election, the response has been generally accepting of the seizure of power, certainly without any condemnation of the Burmese army’s actions. Thai Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said the issue was “for Myanmar to resolve and an internal affair of the country”.

He stated that it was “an internal, personal affair of Myanmar and not Thailand’s direct issue”.

But Gen Prawit did express concern of Burmese people potentially fleeing the country illegally and crossing Thailand’s 2,500 kilometre long shared border, “who could have Covid-19 and spread the disease to North Thailand”.

He stated that meetings would take place with relevant agencies on how to ensure the borders would stay secure and that the Covid-19 Coronavirus was not possibly spread further.

Read about the arrests this morning of the former Myanmar government’s leaders HERE.

Read more about this morning’s military coup HERE.

