Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.
Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.
Those who wrote the posts will be charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and the Emergency Decree. They could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht, according to the chief liason officer for the Anti-Fake News Centre, Phanthana Nuchanart.
“Those who shared fake news were let off with a warning but were told to delete or edit their posts…Please verify the information you receive with related agencies before posting or sharing to avoid breaking the law.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
World
LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence
The US artist behind a portrait of an elderly Thai man who died after a brutal attack outside his San Francisco home, has voiced his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Los Angeles artist Jonathan D. Chang drew the portrait of 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee and posted it on Instagram as a tribute to the murder victim.
“My condolences to the family of Vicha Ratanapakdee. I hope justice will be served.”
Since then, the image has been adopted by social media users campaigning for an end to the rise in anti-Asian racism that has worsened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The portrait has garnered thousands of “likes”, with netizens adopting it as their profile picture to highlight the rise in violence again Asians and Asian Americans.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, there has been growing outrage on social media, with the hashtags #Asiansarehuman and #justiceforvicha trending on Twitter today.
Chang, who was born in Taiwan and has lived in the US since he was a toddler, says he was outraged by the attack on Vicha, which was caught on CCTV. 19 year old Antoine Watson and a 20 year old female, Maylasia Goo, were subsequently arrested, although Goo has since been released without charge.
“I felt really disgusted, angry and sad when I saw that video. As you know Asians really hold our elders to the highest regard. To see someone attack an 84-year-old grandpa like that really shocked me.”
The United Nations says there have been over 1,800 racist incidents against Asian-Americans during an 8 week period ending in May 2020. US President Joe Biden has already signed an executive order for government agencies to fight the rise in racially-motivated attacks against Asians and Pacific Islanders.
“Today, I’m directing federal agencies to combat the resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we’ve seen skyrocket during this pandemic. This is unacceptable and it’s un-American.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Crime
Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes
Police in the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket have arrested a 37 old man accused of producing counterfeit currency. Phichaphob Phankham was detained at a property in the Nong Phai district as part of an investigation into a trail of fake 100 baht notes in circulation in Si Sa Ket and neighbouring provinces. Police say his arrest follows the capture of 2 other suspects earlier this week.
“Earlier on Wednesday, we had arrested 2 suspects for using counterfeit bills at top-up kiosks in Si Sa Ket and seized over 300 fake bills.”
Nation Thailand reports that during Phichaphob’s arrest, police found a photocopier with 3 real 100 baht bills inside, as well as 45 fake 100 baht bills, a paper cutter, and packs of photocopier paper. The suspect has confessed to producing fake 100 baht bills, saying he would use them at phone top-up kiosks in Si Sa Ket and the neighbouring provinces of Surin and Yasothon.
It’s understood the accused has only just come out of prison, having been released on December 25. He has confessed to producing the counterfeit currency since January 24. He has been charged with making and using fake currency, which carries a penalty of anything from 10 years to life in prison and fines of between 20,000 and 40,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream containing banned substances, an initial examination found, were seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.
The “Cambodian cream with red cover” was advertised on social media with claims that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin is. Apparently, the product has been “rampant” in the country since 2010, according to Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Supattra Boonserm.
Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids, which are all banned by the FDA and could cause negative health effects with prolonged use, like thinning of the skin and photosensitivity. Supattra says the products also did not have the required FDA labels or other permits.
Police arrested the alleged producers, but reports do not say how many people were allegedly involved in the operation. The suspects face charges for allegedly violating Thailand’s Cosmetic Act for allegedly making and selling cosmetic products without permission. The charges carry a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to 50,000 baht.
Altogether in the 4 raids, police seized 1,989 jars, 523 bags of mixed cream, 30 tubes of vitamin C, 80 kilograms of raw materials and equipment used in making the cream. Police say the factories had the capacity to make up to 500 jars of cream per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
