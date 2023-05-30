Tragic discovery: Father finds son’s body in septic tank

Photo via SiamRath

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a father discovered the lifeless body of his nine year old in the septic tank of a house in Nong Bua Lamphu province, in the northeastern region of Thailand. The boy’s uncle confessed to the murder, saying the boy annoyed him.

Thaworn, the grieving father, disclosed to Channel 8 that his son, Jay, had gone missing from their home on Saturday, May 27. Initially assuming that Jay was playing with friends or staying with his mother or older brother nearby, Thaworn grew increasingly concerned as his search proved fruitless the following day.

Determined to find his son, he visited his older brother, Boonhome, hoping for any information. Boonhome told his father he had not seen him, leaving Thaworn to conduct a thorough search of the area. It was during this search that Thaworn noticed the open lid of the septic tank, and his worst fears were confirmed when he discovered Jay’s lifeless body inside.

Promptly suspecting Boonhome, the 55 year old uncle, the police swiftly took him into custody for further interrogation. Eventually, Boonhome admitted to the crime, revealing that he had murdered Jay due to the boy’s incessant annoyance.

Boonhome alleged that he was asleep in his bedroom when Jay entered his house, causing a disturbance with his loud noises. Awoken by the commotion, Boonhome proceeded to the kitchen to find that Jay had consumed all of his food. Enraged by this, he subjected Jay to a brutal assault, unleashing a barrage of punches and kicks until the young boy tragically succumbed to the violence. Boonhome then placed Jay’s lifeless body in a foam box before disposing of it in the septic tank.

Boonhome’s mother, Pimpa, revealed that her son struggled with alcohol and cigarette addiction. Three months prior to the incident, when he moved to live near her, she had explicitly instructed him to abstain from drinking alcohol and smoking. Pimpa believed that the sudden withdrawal from these vices may have contributed to Boonhome’s heightened aggression.

Follow us on :













A local grocery shop owner in the area came forward to share with the media that Boonhome rarely visited her shop, but Jay would often be seen purchasing cigarettes on his behalf. The owner also recalled witnessing Boonhome engaging in conversations with himself, although he had never displayed any signs of aggressive behaviour before.

Boonhome now faces two charges. Firstly, he has been charged with causing fatal bodily harm to another person, a crime that carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from three to 15 years under Section 290 of the Criminal Law. Additionally, he stands accused of hiding a dead body, a violation of Section 199 of the Criminal Law, which could result in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.