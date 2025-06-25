Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets

Sacred artifacts stolen to fuel illegal gambling addiction

Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets
Bang Khen police officers apprehended a burglar who targeted homes in the Ram Inthra area, stealing Buddha statues and amulets to sell to collectors for online gambling funds.

At 4pm yesterday, June 24, Police Colonel Anan Warasat from Bang Khen Police Station, along with Deputy Police Colonel Sunpich Sirisoonthorn, Police Lieutenant Adul Phothakan, Police Lieutenant Suwapich Insingh, and the Bang Khen patrol, arrested 31 year old Wuttisak or Ton, with a collection of stolen Buddha statues, amulets, and over 2,000 baht (US$60) in cash. The arrest occurred in Soi Ram Inthra 39, Anusawari subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

The arrest followed a report of burglary at a residence in Soi Ram Inthra 31. The homeowner was absent when the suspect broke in, forcing open the door and stealing several items before fleeing. Police reviewed CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

 

Wuttisak was identified as the suspect from CCTV footage, where he was seen wearing a checkered shirt, camouflage trousers, and red-striped shoes, riding a Yamaha Fino motorcycle in blue and white with the registration Khon 416 Saraburi. He was stopped and searched near the entrance of Soi Ram Inthra 39, where police discovered the stolen items in two bags, leading to his arrest.

During questioning, Wuttisak confessed to the burglary at the Soi Ram Inthra 31 residence. He admitted to taking the stolen items on his motorcycle before encountering police and being apprehended.

He further revealed that he sold the Buddha statues and amulets to collectors to fund his online gambling activities.

Initially, he was charged with theft or receiving stolen goods using a vehicle, and the case has been handed over to Bang Khen Police Station investigators for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two inept burglars were caught after breaking into a retired judge’s vacation home in Pattaya, unaware of their high-profile target.

