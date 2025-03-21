Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

An owner of a Buddhist amulet store in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri promised to drop legal proceedings if a thief returned four stolen amulets worth nearly 1 million baht.

The store owner, 58 year old Boonhome Saen-ubon, reached out to several media outlets in an attempt to locate the thief. Boonhome revealed that the theft took place at his store in the Park Ruam Market at around 1pm on March 18.

The thief, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was seen riding his motorcycle past the store multiple times before parking it 20 metres away. He then walked straight to the shop and asked Boonhome to recommend popular amulets, stating that he intended to purchase them.

The thief was dressed in all-black clothing, wearing a hat and a face mask, and was riding a white and red Honda PCX motorcycle.

Boonhome turned his back on the thief to retrieve the popular Buddha amulets to show him. The thief seized the opportunity to grab four expensive amulets that were placed at the front of the store before fleeing the scene.

The four amulets included a Phra Somdej Bang Khun Prom valued at 800,000 baht, a Luang Phor Pan amulet featuring the Ramayana character Hanuman valued at 30,000 baht, a Luang Phor Pan amulet with a bird valued at 20,000 baht, and a Luang Phor Pan amulet with a chicken valued at 100,000 baht.

Boonhome said he gave chase but collapsed, preventing him from catching the thief. He believed that the thief had planned to steal the gold necklace he usually wore, but fortunately, he had not brought it from home that day.

Boonhome expressed his desire to have the amulets returned, as his customers had already reserved them. He promised not to take any legal action if the thief returned the valuable amulets in full.

A separate amulet theft occurred in Bangkok the following day, March 19. In that case, a Thai man was arrested for breaking into the home of a Buddhist amulet expert in the Lat Krabang area and stealing 107 amulets, along with a gold necklace. The total value of the stolen items exceeded 16 million baht.