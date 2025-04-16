Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
55 1 minute read
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists
Photo via KhaoSod

Two Pattaya nightclub security guards have apologised for their role in an altercation with foreign tourists that went viral online, sparking public backlash and prompting an official police investigation.

The brawl, which reportedly unfolded inside a nightlife venue, before spilling outside onto Soi 6 and was widely circulated on social media, showed the guards involved in a physical confrontation with two allegedly drunk and aggressive tourists.

Yesterday, April 15, the two guards, identified only as 36 year old Non and 37 year old Nick, were summoned to Pattaya City Police Station alongside the club’s manager and a female staff member named May, who claimed she was sexually harassed by the tourists.

During questioning, both guards admitted they were the people seen in the video. They claimed the incident began when the tourists entered the venue intoxicated and began inappropriately touching female staff.

Related Articles

“We tried to escort him out peacefully. Even the manager stepped in to calm him down but he kept provoking others.”

According to their statement, tensions boiled over when one of the tourists poured beer on a guard’s head and challenged him to a Muay Thai fight. The situation escalated when a punch was thrown, and a wider scuffle broke out.

The guards expressed regret over the incident, noting that they were provoked. They apologised to the public for their actions and the impact it may have on Thailand’s image, while also asking for understanding.

May, the female staffer, told police that one tourist picked her up without consent, causing her to hit her head on an air conditioning unit. She also claimed another new female employee was harassed and is now too afraid to return to work.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, said investigators are gathering evidence to ensure a fair outcome for all parties. He noted that, so far, no formal complaint has been filed by the foreign tourists, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran Thailand News

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

9 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

11 minutes ago
Park ranger dies retrieving tourist&#8217;s phone in Kanchanaburi cave Thailand News

Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

18 minutes ago
Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued Thailand News

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

29 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025 Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

43 minutes ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up Pattaya News

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

59 minutes ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties Bangkok News

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

1 hour ago
Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen Bangkok News

Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen

1 hour ago
Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case Thailand News

Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case

2 hours ago
Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video) Songkran News

Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video)

2 hours ago
Traffic toll: Thailand ranks 4th in global road accident fatalities Thailand News

Traffic toll: Thailand ranks 4th in global road accident fatalities

2 hours ago
Thailand investigates construction firms in collapsed building case Bangkok News

Thailand investigates construction firms in collapsed building case

2 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima waste crisis worsens as military halts disposal Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima waste crisis worsens as military halts disposal

2 hours ago
Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple Crime News

Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts green industry with World Bank project Business News

Thailand boosts green industry with World Bank project

3 hours ago
Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody Crime News

Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody

3 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake rattles northern Thailand border towns Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake rattles northern Thailand border towns

3 hours ago
Songkran 2025 boosts Thai tourism revenue by 26.5 billion baht Songkran News

Songkran 2025 boosts Thai tourism revenue by 26.5 billion baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran Pattaya News

Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran

3 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya claims one life, injures four Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya claims one life, injures four

4 hours ago
Soaked: Flash floods fury leaves Phuket in deep water Phuket News

Soaked: Flash floods fury leaves Phuket in deep water

4 hours ago
Thailand dangles 30% rebates to lure big-budget film crews Thailand News

Thailand dangles 30% rebates to lure big-budget film crews

4 hours ago
Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video) Pattaya News

Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video)

4 hours ago
Foreign man criticized for bad behaviour at Songkran party (video) Songkran News

Foreign man criticized for bad behaviour at Songkran party (video)

5 hours ago
Thai and mighty! Thailand leapfrogs Malaysia in global rankings Business News

Thai and mighty! Thailand leapfrogs Malaysia in global rankings

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

2 hours ago
Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody

Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody

3 hours ago
Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran

Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran

3 hours ago
Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video)

Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video)

4 hours ago