Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

Two Pattaya nightclub security guards have apologised for their role in an altercation with foreign tourists that went viral online, sparking public backlash and prompting an official police investigation.

The brawl, which reportedly unfolded inside a nightlife venue, before spilling outside onto Soi 6 and was widely circulated on social media, showed the guards involved in a physical confrontation with two allegedly drunk and aggressive tourists.

Yesterday, April 15, the two guards, identified only as 36 year old Non and 37 year old Nick, were summoned to Pattaya City Police Station alongside the club’s manager and a female staff member named May, who claimed she was sexually harassed by the tourists.

During questioning, both guards admitted they were the people seen in the video. They claimed the incident began when the tourists entered the venue intoxicated and began inappropriately touching female staff.

“We tried to escort him out peacefully. Even the manager stepped in to calm him down but he kept provoking others.”

According to their statement, tensions boiled over when one of the tourists poured beer on a guard’s head and challenged him to a Muay Thai fight. The situation escalated when a punch was thrown, and a wider scuffle broke out.

The guards expressed regret over the incident, noting that they were provoked. They apologised to the public for their actions and the impact it may have on Thailand’s image, while also asking for understanding.

May, the female staffer, told police that one tourist picked her up without consent, causing her to hit her head on an air conditioning unit. She also claimed another new female employee was harassed and is now too afraid to return to work.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, said investigators are gathering evidence to ensure a fair outcome for all parties. He noted that, so far, no formal complaint has been filed by the foreign tourists, reported KhaoSod.