Best souvenirs that you can buy in Bangkok

Photo via: All the rooms official website

Planning a trip to Bangkok and wondering what souvenirs to bring back? You’re in for a treat! Bangkok is a treasure trove of unique and memorable items that capture the essence of Thai culture. From vibrant markets to chic boutiques, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to finding the perfect memento.

Whether you’re after traditional handicrafts, exquisite jewellery, or delectable local snacks, Bangkok’s bustling shopping scene has something for everyone. These souvenirs aren’t just keepsakes; they’re a way to share a piece of your adventure with loved ones or simply remind yourself of the vibrant city.

Advertisements

10 Best souvenirs to buy

Thai Silk

Thai silk is a luxurious and highly sought-after fabric that aligns with Thailand’s rich cultural heritage. Known for its vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and exceptional quality, Thai silk is predominantly produced in the northeastern region of Thailand, particularly in areas such as Korat and Chaiyaphum. This silk is derived from the cocoons of silkworms that feed on mulberry leaves, and the weaving process is traditionally done by hand using wooden looms, resulting in unique and beautiful textiles.

Where to Buy: Jim Thompson House, Queen Thai Silk, The Silk Zone at Old Siam Plaza

Jim Thompson House, Queen Thai Silk, The Silk Zone at Old Siam Plaza Price Range: 600 THB – 6,000 THB

600 THB – 6,000 THB Why it is Famous: Thai silk is renowned for its vibrant colours and intricate patterns. Jim Thompson played a key role in reviving the silk industry in Thailand, making it a luxurious and culturally significant souvenir.

Handcrafted Jewellery

Handcrafted jewellery in Bangkok is a delightful showcase of Thai culture and art, featuring beautifully detailed designs and top-notch materials. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship, the jewellery often includes precious metals like silver and gold, accented with vibrant gemstones from Thailand’s abundant natural resources.

The craftsmanship in these pieces often mirrors Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, making them more than just gorgeous accessories—they’re meaningful souvenirs too. Each piece has a story of tradition and artistry, making them special keepsakes for locals and tourists alike.

Where to Buy: Chatuchak Weekend Market, Silom Village

Chatuchak Weekend Market, Silom Village Price Range: 500 THB – 5,000 THB

500 THB – 5,000 THB Why it is Famous: Bangkok is known for its skilled artisans who create unique jewellery pieces using silver and gemstones. These handcrafted items make for beautiful keepsakes that showcase local craftsmanship.

Wooden Carvings

These wooden pieces are perfect as souvenirs or gifts for art lovers, reflecting the incredible skill and cultural importance of Thai artisans. Each carving tells its own story and serves as a lovely reminder of Thailand’s rich culture, making them treasured additions to any home decor.

Known for their detailed and intricate designs, these carvings often feature traditional themes like elephants, lotus flowers, and mythical creatures such as the Garuda. The wood used for these masterpieces usually includes sustainable choices like teak, rosewood, and mango wood, adding both beauty and durability.

Advertisements

Where to Buy: The River City Mall, Old Siam Trading Company

The River City Mall, Old Siam Trading Company Price Range: 1,000 THB – 10,000 THB

1,000 THB – 10,000 THB Why it is Famous: Thai craftsmen are skilled in creating intricate wooden carvings, often depicting cultural motifs or mythological figures. These pieces serve as stunning decorative items and reminders of Thai artistry

Traditional Thai Spices

Traditional Thai spices are the heart and soul of the country’s lively and delicious dishes. Bangkok, as Thailand’s food haven, is the perfect place to dive into and shop for these fragrant delights. Picture yourself wandering through the lively corridors of Chatuchak Weekend Market or Khlong Toei Market, where you’ll find a fantastic array of fresh and dried herbs, roots, and powders, just waiting to be discovered.

Some must-have Thai spices are galangal, a ginger-like root with a zesty lemon scent; lemongrass, which adds a refreshing citrus twist to curries and soups; kaffir lime leaves, prized for their unique fragrance; and turmeric, which gives dishes a bright yellow hue and a warm, earthy taste. Don’t forget Thai chilli peppers, ranging from mildly spicy to fiery hot, perfect for giving your sauces and pastes that extra kick.

Where to Buy: Chatuchak Weekend Market, local grocery stores

Chatuchak Weekend Market, local grocery stores Price Range: 50 THB – 500 THB

50 THB – 500 THB Why it is Famous: Thailand’s cuisine is famous for its bold flavours. Bringing home local spices like curry blends and chilli pastes allows you to recreate authentic Thai dishes in your kitchen

Elephant Figurines

Elephant figurines are among the best souvenirs to buy in Bangkok. They hold significant cultural importance in Thailand and come in various materials like wood, metal, and ceramic. These figurines feature intricate designs, symbolising strength, wisdom, and good fortune.

It is crafted from teakwood are highly desired for their durability. Artists often carve detailed patterns, showcasing their craftsmanship. Metal and ceramic options offer modern aesthetics, with some featuring traditional Thai motifs. These designs range from simple elephants to elaborate creations.

Ensure the authenticity of the materials by inspecting the figurines closely. Real teakwood has a distinct grain, while quality metal and ceramic pieces will have consistent finishes. Engaging with vendors will give insights into the craftsmanship behind each item, guaranteeing you take home a genuine souvenir.

Where to Buy: Khao San Road, Chatuchak Weekend Market

Khao San Road, Chatuchak Weekend Market Price Range: 100 THB – 1,000 THB

100 THB – 1,000 THB Why it is Famous: Elephants hold significant cultural importance in Thailand. Figurines and textiles featuring elephants make for meaningful souvenirs that symbolise strength and wisdom

Thai Antiques (Replicas)

Thai antiques, especially replicas, make some of the most cherished souvenirs in Bangkok, beautifully reflecting Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and artistry. Due to strict rules about exporting original antiques, these top-notch replicas offer visitors a fantastic and affordable alternative. You’ll find stunning Buddha statues, traditional ceramic ware, and ornate furniture pieces, all echoing Thailand’s historical charm.

One of the most popular antique replicas is the Buddha statue. These intricate pieces display various mudras (hand gestures) and postures, showcasing the skilled craftsmanship of Thai artisans. Another type of Thai antique replica that makes for a beautiful souvenir is traditional ceramic ware, such as Benjarong porcelain. For those looking to add a touch of Thai elegance to their home decor, ornate furniture replicas are an excellent choice. These pieces often feature elaborate carvings and inlays, capturing the intricate craftsmanship of traditional Thai furniture. You can find small tables, chairs, and decorative chests at places like Khlong Thom Market, where vendors offer a range of quality replicas.

When purchasing Thai antique replicas, it’s essential to ensure the quality and authenticity of the items. Verify the materials and craftsmanship with vendors, as authentic replicas often have unique imperfections that distinguish them from mass-produced items.

Where to Buy: The River City Mall, OP Place

The River City Mall, OP Place Price Range: 2,000 THB – 20,000 THB

2,000 THB – 20,000 THB Why it is Famous: While original antiques can be rare and expensive, beautifully crafted replicas of ancient artefacts reflect Thailand’s rich history and craftsmanship

Spa Products

Spa products from Bangkok stand out as top-tier souvenirs due to their quality and natural ingredients. Thai herbs, known for their therapeutic properties, form the core of these products, making them ideal gifts or personal indulgences. These include essential Oils, herbal compresses, soaps and scrubs, Massage oil and, Bath salts.

Where to Buy: Bath & Bloom, Karmakamet, Harnn outlets

Bath & Bloom, Karmakamet, Harnn outlets Price Range: 40 THB – 1,000 THB

40 THB – 1,000 THB Why it is Famous: Known for their soothing properties, handmade aroma products made from local herbs make perfect gifts for relaxation and self-care

Traditional Clothing (Sarongs)

Traditional sarongs make excellent souvenirs from Bangkok. These garments, reflecting Thai culture, are versatile and vibrant. Sarongs can serve as skirts, shawls, or even home decor. You can find them in various markets, but Chatuchak Market stands out for its wide selection and competitive pricing.

Sarongs come in numerous patterns and colours. Traditional designs often feature intricate motifs inspired by nature and Thai folklore. Modern interpretations may incorporate contemporary patterns, reflecting 2024 fashion trends. This diversity ensures you’ll find a style that suits your taste.

Quality varies, but many sarongs are made from cotton or silk, offering comfort and durability. Silk sarongs, though more expensive, provide a luxurious feel and elegant appearance. Cotton versions are popular for their breathability and affordability. When shopping, check for authenticity and craftsmanship to ensure you’re getting the best product.

Where to Buy: Chatuchak Weekend Market, MBK Center

Chatuchak Weekend Market, MBK Center Price Range: 200 THB – 1,000 THB

200 THB – 1,000 THB Why it is Famous: Sarongs are colourful and comfortable garments used during special occasions in Thailand, making them a stylish reminder of your travels

Muay Thai Memorabilia

Muay Thai memorabilia is a fantastic and meaningful souvenir to grab in Bangkok, perfectly capturing Thailand’s rich martial arts culture. You’ll find a variety of items like boxing gloves, shorts, and training gear—all not just functional but also great collectables for any fan of the sport. The BKK Muay Thai Store is a top spot to explore, offering a wide range of authentic gear from popular brands like Fairtex, Top King, and Boon.

Beyond the gear, there are unique collectables like signed posters and photos of your favourite fighters, which you can find at various gyms and training camps around Bangkok. If you’re lucky enough to catch a local Muay Thai event or match at places like Lumpini Stadium, you can even nab exclusive memorabilia right there.

Bringing home some Muay Thai memorabilia means you’re taking a piece of Thailand’s cultural heritage with you, making your experience with this traditional martial art all the more memorable.

Where to Buy: Khao San Road, MBK Center, Chatuchak Weekend Market

Khao San Road, MBK Center, Chatuchak Weekend Market Price Range: 350 THB – 750 THB

350 THB – 750 THB Why it is Famous: The traditional Thai martial art, Muay Thai, has a strong cultural presence. Souvenirs may include shorts, gloves, or artwork related to the sport.

Chatuchak Market Finds

Chatuchak Weekend Market, also known as JJ Market, is one of the largest and most diverse markets in the world, located in Bangkok. Spanning over 35 acres, it features more than 15,000 stalls and attracts around 200,000 visitors each weekend. The market is divided into 27 sections, offering a vast array of goods, from clothing and accessories to antiques and handicrafts. Visitors can explore an eclectic mix of items including traditional Thai handicrafts, vintage collectables, plants, ceramics, and unique home decor. Sections 1 and 26 are particularly popular for antiques and handicrafts, showcasing everything from bronze religious statues to handmade jewellery. Food lovers will delight in the numerous stalls selling authentic Thai street food, snacks, and beverages.

Where to Buy: Chatuchak Weekend Market

Chatuchak Weekend Market Price Range: Varies

Varies Why it is Famous: Chatuchak Weekend Market offers an extensive range of souvenirs, including unique handmade items, vintage finds, and local artworks at bargain prices

You can also explore more venture options in Thailand by checking our guides below you will find some really reliable options in different localities of Thailand.