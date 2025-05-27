Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

A rescue and medical team in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima successfully removed a 16 year old girl’s little finger after it was stuck in a doorknob for over nine hours.

The teenager’s family rushed her to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital at around 1.50am yesterday, May 26, with a doorknob still attached to her little finger. The family attempted to remove the doorknob themselves but failed, eventually breaking the door and bringing her to the hospital with the doorknob still in place.

According to the family, the doorknob on the girl’s bedroom door was broken. Unable to exit, she inserted her finger into a part of the mechanism, hoping to unlock it somehow.

Unfortunately, her finger became lodged inside the doorknob structure. The more she tried to remove it, the more painful and injured it became. Swelling soon set in, making it even more difficult to extract her finger.

The medical team sought help from the Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima Rescue Foundation, whose team arrived at the hospital at around 11am equipped with a plasma cutter and an angle grinder.

Rescuers carefully cut away each part of the doorknob, as the finger was deeply stuck and there was a significant risk of further injury. ThaiRath reported that the doctors administered three injections of anaesthesia throughout the procedure to ease the girl’s pain.

The girl lost a substantial amount of blood during the operation, and her finger was eventually freed about an hour later.

Reports indicated that her finger was trapped in the doorknob for more than nine hours in total. She is currently undergoing further treatment for both physical and psychological recovery.

A similar incident occurred in a butcher’s shop in Phuket in April, when a 15 year old boy’s right hand became stuck in an industrial meat grinder.

A witness told the Kusoldham Rescue Foundation that he noticed the boy’s hand slip into the machine and immediately shut it off before calling for assistance.

Rescuers managed to extract the boy’s hand after about an hour. No further updates on his condition were made public.