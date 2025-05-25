Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

The body of 33 year old Sarawut Chantasont, also known as Dao, has been successfully retrieved after falling into a 19-metre deep pile foundation hole at a construction site of the Orange Line metro project in Bangkok. The incident, which took place on May 19 at the site located between Soi Lan Luang 6 and 8, required an extensive rescue operation lasting 130 hours.

The rescue mission, led by the USAR team and Ruamkatanyu Foundation, faced significant challenges due to the depth of the hole and the muddy conditions caused by recent heavy rainfall. Yesterday, May 24, at 7pm, efforts were intensified as rescue teams worked meticulously to retrieve the body from the location, which was initially estimated to be at a depth of 11.5 metres.

Officials including Suriyachai Rawiwan, the director of the Prevention and Mitigation Department; Phet Phumma, the director of Pom Prap Sattru Phai district; and Police Colonel Athibodi Sermsuk from Nanglerng Police Station observed the ongoing recovery efforts.

At 7.12pm, rescue team members began their descent into the hole using a sling rope, equipped with air tubes to facilitate ventilation. By 7.15pm, they reached the bottom, and by 7.32pm, they outlined a plan to extract the body safely.

Due to the deceased being found in a standing position, additional personnel were requested to assist, and by 8pm, a fourth team of four members joined the recovery operation.

The rescue strategy involved excavating the soil around the upper half of the body and using a plank to secure the body for extraction.

At 10.30pm, safety harnesses were employed to attach to the chest and upper legs of the body. This was done carefully to ensure the lower legs, which might be stuck in hardened soil or concrete, were not damaged.

By midnight, the team successfully freed the body from the mud, and by 12.07am, it was brought to the surface. The forensic team, along with medical personnel from Vajira Hospital, was promptly contacted to examine the body before it was transported to the Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

This operation marks a significant achievement for the rescue team, who persevered through difficult conditions to complete the mission over six days, reported KhaoSod.