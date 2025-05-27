Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

In Chon Buri, a dispute between Myanmar employees at a local restaurant led to an assault involving a knife, resulting in injuries. The incident was reported to Pattaya City Police Station, where police are currently investigating the case.

Today, May 27, two Myanmar nationals, 27 year old Aung Kyaw Thu and 25 year old Maunng Htan Bahardu, filed a complaint with Police Lieutenant Sutheraphan Tapasi at Pattaya City Police Station in Chon Buri province.

They claimed they were attacked by eight unidentified colleagues at the same restaurant, who used a knife and fists, leaving them with injuries, including facial cuts and bruises. The incident happened at an Iranian restaurant on Soi VC 18, Pattaya, in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Maunng Htan explained that two days prior, there was an altercation with a coworker who refused to assist with cleaning during a busy period. The situation escalated into a physical fight, captured by CCTV.

On returning to work as usual, the colleague did not show up, but later, after closing, returned with eight others to attack them. Aung Kyaw attempted to intervene but was slashed across the face with a knife, causing significant bleeding.

The attackers fled the scene when they saw the blood, leaving the victims to alert the police. However, the CCTV at the restaurant did not capture the incident as the attackers, being employees, knew the camera angles and avoided them, reported KhaoSod.

The police advised the victims to file a formal complaint and provide initial CCTV footage to assist the investigative team in reviewing the incident.

The police are now examining the area for additional CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects, ensuring they face legal consequences.

