Thai teenage boy fatally electrocuted at Chai Nat boat race

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage boy was electrocuted and fell, hitting his head near the stage at a local annual boat race in Chai Nat province. Despite efforts to save him, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police from Mueang Chai Nat Station received a report at 8pm yesterday about a boy who had been electrocuted and suffered severe head injuries near the stage of the province’s annual boat race, held at Chai Nat stone embankment along the Chao Phraya River.

Upon arrival, emergency services were already performing CPR on the unconscious teenage boy. He was then rushed to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital, but unfortunately, he later passed away due to the severity of his injuries, leaving his family devastated.

Initial investigations revealed that the boy was playing near the stage of the boat race when he was electrocuted. The shock caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground, resulting in severe injuries. Witnesses reported that he had blood coming from his mouth and nose. Locals attempted to resuscitate him and called for emergency services. Police will continue their investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

One witness described the scene.

“We saw the boy lying motionless on the ground with blood coming from his mouth and nose. We tried our best to help him while waiting for the ambulance.”

