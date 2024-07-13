Songkhla police seize over 30 million baht in meth and ice

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Songkhla seized more than 1 million methamphetamine (meth) pills and 400 grammes of crystal meth (Ice), valued at over 30 million baht. The suspects, previously involved in multiple serious crimes, are linked to a significant drug distribution network.

Police in Songkhla province announced the major drug bust, which took place at the provincial police headquarters yesterday. The press conference, held by Nitinae Langyanai, deputy commissioner of Region 9 Police, and Sawet Phetnoi, deputy governor of Songkhla province, revealed the extent of the operation. The seized items included 1,269,000 meth pills and 400 grammes of Ice, amounting to a total value exceeding 30 million baht.

Nitinae disclosed that the initial arrest occurred on Wednesday, July 10 when the investigative team of Singhanakhon Police Station apprehended 43 year old Niwat Nuwong and 36 year old Chanon Phanthong. The two suspects were found in possession of 2,616 meth pills. Following this arrest, further investigation indicated additional drugs hidden near another suspect, Bantheng Suksawat’s home in a nearby thicket.

On the following day, the investigative team from Ranot Police Station conducted a background check on Bantheng, revealing his involvement in drug distribution in the Ranot district of Songkhla. Although Bantheng was not found at his residence, a search of the premises uncovered 400 grammes of ice and 1,269,000 meth pills concealed in eight fertilizer sacks behind the house.

“From our investigation, it was confirmed that Bantheng and Niwat were collaborating in the distribution of ice and meth as part of the same network. Both have been previously arrested for drug-related offences and have been implicated in multiple murder cases across different regions, some of which are still under trial.”

Police charged the suspects with jointly distributing a category 1 narcotic (ice, meth) with the intent to sell, an act that promotes distribution among the populace and poses a threat to state security and public safety, reported KhaoSod.