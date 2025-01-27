Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin59 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
122 2 minutes read
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan
Photo via Facebook/ Kiattisak Somniyam

The family of a missing Thai student intern is calling for further investigation into his death, suspecting foul play after his body was discovered in a Thai restaurant in Japan.

The student’s aunt, Nannaphat Tanming, urged Thai news agencies to report the death of her 25 year old nephew, Kornnaphat “Nat” Promsung, to attract the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nat’s death.

Nannaphat revealed that Nat completed his higher vocational certificate at Loei Technical College before joining a three-year internship programme in Hiroshima, Japan. He worked for the Chuzosho company at the Hiroshima Sokeisai Cooperative Society Centre.

Nat was scheduled to return to Thailand on April 22 this year, but he unexpectedly went missing about a month ago.

Before his disappearance, Nat and his colleagues held a new year party at their dormitory on December 21. Following this, Nat and ten of his colleagues continued the celebrations at a Thai restaurant located in the city, approximately 50 kilometres from his workplace.

Nat shared pictures of the party with his family via the Line application and livestreamed the event on his social media account. He remained in contact with his girlfriend until 2am Thai time, after which he lost contact with everyone.

Thai intern student found dead in Thai restaurant in Japan
Photo via Facebook/ Kiattisak Somniyam

Restaurant owner’s ignorance

The following morning, Nat’s girlfriend contacted his colleagues and friends in Japan. They informed him that Nat disappeared during the party. Despite searching for him, they found no trace of him. Initially, they assumed he returned to the dormitory before them, but he did not.

Nat’s company, along with officials filed a missing person report with the police and sought assistance from Japan’s labour ministry, but no information about Nat was uncovered. The family also checked with hospitals across the country, but there was no record of Nat being involved in any accidents or receiving medical treatment.

Missing Thai man found dead in Japan
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว…ที่นี่เลย

Tragically, the family was informed last week that Nat’s body was discovered at the Thai restaurant where the party took place. Upon contacting the restaurant owner, the family was told that the owner had no knowledge of Nat’s death.

In a subsequent conversation with the restaurant owner via Facebook, the family sought further details, but their hopes were dashed by the owner’s response…

“Actually, this death had nothing to do with the restaurant. We did not monitor who came in and out of our place. This is causing issues for the restaurant, and I now have to answer the police’s questions. I tried searching for him too, but even the friends he came with had no idea. How could I possibly know about him?”

Missing Thai intern dies in Thai restaurant in Japan
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว…ที่นี่เลย

Nannaphat asserted that she and her family were confident Nat was murdered and his body concealed within the restaurant. They called on Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist in uncovering the truth.

The family is urging authorities to review CCTV footage from the restaurant and surrounding areas to determine the events leading to Nat’s death.

