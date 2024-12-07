Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

Photo via KhaoSod

A police officer in Chon Buri has been dismissed following allegations of extorting 250,000 baht from a 70 year old woman in exchange for handling her online fraud case. The officer is now in custody, with bail opposed.

The officer, a sergeant major, is affiliated with the Saensuk Police Station in Chon Buri. Following an investigation led by the provincial police, it was confirmed that he had extorted money from the woman under false pretences.

The legal charges against him include deceitfully obtaining assets through fraudulent means according to Section 341 and misconduct in office according to Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyos, acting as Regional Police Chief, expressed his disapproval of the officer’s actions, stating that corrupt practices must be addressed and eradicated. He emphasised that while good deeds by police officers are appreciated, misconduct must be met with firm consequences.

The incident reportedly occurred before his tenure began, but immediate actions were taken upon discovery, with investigations commencing in early November.

Further examination by national police representatives, including Lieutenant General Thatchai and Lieutenant General Itthiphon, resulted in the officer being taken to Chon Buri Provincial Court. His request for bail was denied, and the officer has been temporarily removed from duty.

The officer’s misconduct was initially reported by the elderly woman, who had fallen victim to an online scam amounting to over 2.3 million baht. When she approached the police, the officer in question offered to help, claiming connections within the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

He suggested a fraudulent transaction scheme, persuading her to transfer funds to his account as a means to retrieve her lost money, falsely reassuring her of its legality. The woman transferred 150,000 baht on October 10 and another 100,000 baht on October 16, totalling 250,000 baht.

However, the officer failed to return the money, prompting the woman to file an official complaint. The provincial police chief instructed immediate action to apprehend and prosecute the officer, ensuring justice for the victim, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation will also extend to determine if any additional parties were involved in the misconduct. The focus remains on resolving the woman’s fraud case expediently, with instructions for police to expedite their investigations and forward all relevant details to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are corrupt practices within the police force particularly damaging to public trust? They undermine public confidence in law enforcement, making it harder for citizens to seek help or report crimes. How might increased transparency in police investigations prevent future misconduct? Transparency deters unethical behaviour by ensuring accountability and allowing public scrutiny of police actions. What if police officers were required to undergo regular ethics training? Regular ethics training could reinforce professional conduct standards and potentially reduce instances of corruption. What role can technology play in curbing police corruption? Technology can enhance monitoring and reporting systems, enabling real-time accountability and reducing opportunities for corruption. How can citizens be empowered to report police misconduct without fear of retribution? Creating anonymous reporting channels and legal protections can encourage citizens to report misconduct safely.