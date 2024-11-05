Thai mother cages in drug-addicted son in Buriram (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A situation has arisen in Buriram province where a 64 year old mother took drastic measures to handle her 42 year old son’s severe drug addiction and erratic behaviour.

The son, who also struggles with gambling addiction, has been a source of distress, frequently threatening her and causing damage to their property. Despite undergoing rehabilitation over 10 times, his condition remains unchanged.

In an attempt to protect herself and the community, the mother, Sarapee, who is also a former teacher, commissioned a contractor to build a cage-like room within her home, hoping to confine her son upon his release from the hospital. This action, however, caught the attention of local police, who visited her home to investigate the legality of her actions.

The deputy district chief of Nang Rong, along with representatives from various agencies such as the local prosecutor’s office, probation office, police, healthcare services, and the district administration, attended the meeting.

They aimed to gather more information and provide guidance on handling her son’s addiction, which may be compounded by mental health issues, said Deputy District Chief Tanatornphon Khwaipan.

“From our data, we’ve managed over 100 cases of psychiatric patients with aggressive behaviours. Our district has a task force and a dedicated complaint centre for such issues.”

The police typically receive complaints through the district’s complaint centre, managed by the district deputy chief. A special task force is then dispatched to assess the situation and ensure the patient receives appropriate care.

Nang Rong Hospital has two psychiatrists who handle these cases, but more severe cases are referred to Buriram Hospital or psychiatric centres in Korat and Khon Kaen.

Most patients show improvement post-treatment, yet Sarapee’s son is considered a particularly challenging case. The psychiatric team and relevant agencies are deliberating whether to transfer him to Khon Kaen Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, officers plan to meet with Sarapee to discuss the situation. The proposed cage-like room in her home is deemed illegal, as it constitutes unlawful detention. Police are working to find a solution that ensures the safety and peace of mind of all parties involved.

Sarapee explained her decision to build the room, emphasising she had no intention of illegally confining her son. Her primary goal was to help him overcome his addictions and protect herself and the village from his volatile behaviour.

In the past, her son’s actions have included aggressive outbursts, firing a gun in threats, crashing a vehicle into their home, and assaulting his wife, leading to hospitalisation. Sarapee expressed her wish for governmental support in finding a permanent solution to her son’s issues, as previous rehabilitation efforts have proven ineffective, reported KhaoSod.

