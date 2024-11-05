Purr-fect: Chubby clouded leopard charms all at Chiang Mai Safari (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A clouded leopard named Mangpor, residing in Chiang Mai Night Safari, has captured the hearts of social media users with its chubby appearance and playful nature. The 16 year old feline, often mistaken for a giant cat, has become an Internet sensation as visitors flock to catch a glimpse of its endearing antics.

Mangpor is part of the Jaguar Trail, a popular attraction at the Chiang Mai Night Safari, an expansive open zoo located in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai province. The clouded leopard, a large wild cat from the Felidae family, is known for its distinctive large cloud-like patterns on its fur, which are brownish-green in colour. This species is considered rare and is currently classified as vulnerable to extinction.

Once shared online, videos and photos of Mangpor’s adorable, plump figure and affectionate behaviour quickly went viral, drawing a wave of admiration from social media users. Many expressed their desire to visit the zoo and interact with the charming leopard, with comments such as:

“Are there tickets to cuddle its belly? So chubby…I just want to hug it!”

“This type of leopard might not be able to sprint, too heavy for its belly.”

“What time will the clouded leopard be available for viewing? So chubby and sweet!”

“Clouded Leopard❌ American Shorthair size XL ✅ Can’t carry this model, is it low load?”

The fascination with Mangpor even led to humorous comparisons, with some suggesting the leopard resembles an oversized domestic cat rather than a wild animal. The playful remarks only added to the leopard’s charm, further increasing its popularity among animal lovers and visitors to the night safari.

The clouded leopard’s newfound fame is not only drawing attention to its adorable qualities but also highlighting the importance of conservation efforts for rare species. As one of the night safari’s star attractions, Mangpor plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the plight of endangered animals and the need to protect their natural habitats, reported KhaoSod.

